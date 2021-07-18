Cork U20s' victory over Kerry a perfect example of Ricken's approach

An interview with Keith Ricken is unlike almost any other one with a GAA manager, in the best possible sense.

While the questions may be of the same one-dimensional quality as we throw out to anyone else, what we get back is different, a beautiful contrast to the “We’ve trained well but we’ll be up against it,” script.

Last Tuesday evening, the Cork U20 football manager was talking about how half of his job was already done – developing 36 players that could go on and become important for Cork – but the other half was yet to be determined.

“At the end of the day, the championship is a results-driven business,’ he said.

“If we don’t play well on Thursday night and still win, if it’s a game we should have lost and still win, if they referee gives us nothing and we still win – obviously, it is about players going out on the field and trying to get a win.

“That’s my second job, trying to get a win and making sure that the players will do their best and we’re prepared for winning. That’s what we want to do – ultimately, at the end of the day, it’s much easier in the developmental process if you have players coming through who are used to winning and know how to win.

“But it’s not the be-all and it’s not even at the top of the ladder. The most important thing is, how did they deal with a crisis, how can they deal with things going wrong? Ultimately, there are defining moments in all of our lives and most of those have been when things have gone wrong – what’s the moment where you grew?

“When do we recognise that we’ve got older? We don’t, we still have the same brain as we had when we were younger and still think about a lot of things the same way – or we think we do but we don’t because we’ve matured.

“I’m lucky in the job that I have that I can see those moments where they’ve grown and changed.”

In citing an example, Ricken picked the man who had been chosen to captain the U20 team for this year.

“Brian Hayes came in here a couple of years ago like a giraffe – big, tall, gangly, he wasn’t fitting his body, almost,” he said.

“He was in fifth or six year at the time and this is his third year with us now and he’s a totally different man. I know when you step in and out of the river, the whole thing changes but this guy is a completely different man.

“You can see those moments and what caused it was probably a day where he hadn’t a good day or he didn’t do something right and he got nailed up on the field or whatever it was and he could see that it was a learning moment.

“We don’t want to be losing to have a learning moment – we can learn through winning, too. You learn about yourself in the hard moments and every championship game is a hard game.”

On Thursday night, Hayes – who had described Ricken as a “life-coach” when interviewed, backed up his manager’s words. With Kerry having come back from seven points down to level the EirGrid Munster U20FC semi-final in injury time, Cork were up against it. Down a man, it seemed that extra time and a restoration to 15 was the best they could hope for.

Instead, Hayes rose highest to catch Gavin Creedon’s kickout and the ball was worked forward, ending with Ciarán O’Sullivan scoring the winning point.

It was reminiscent of the 2019 All-Ireland minor football final, when Cork appeared to have fallen for a late Galway goal only for Conor Corbett – Thursday’s man of the match – to conjure an equaliser.

Ricken preaches the importance of giving players the tools to succeed on the pitch and, ultimately, that’s what coaching and development are about.

“It’s about taking ownership of your own decision-making,” he said on Tuesday.

“If you don’t like things, change them and if you can’t change them, change your attitude to them.

“That’s been our mantra this year and people talk about the snowflake generation but a lot of that has been because we didn’t give them ownership. I’d be hoping that on Thursday night, they’ll take that.”

They certainly did.