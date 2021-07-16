Fans are growing more frustrated but Cork City need to stay focused

THIS weekend is the battle of the bottom four in the First Division of the League of Ireland so a chance for both Cork teams to put points on the table.

Cork City travel to Ferrycarrig Park to take on Wexford while Cobh play host to Caninteely tomorrow at St Colman’s Park.

Both clubs are in desperate need of points and I believe this weekend’s fixtures are a great opportunity to get a bit of momentum.

Wexford currently sit bottom of the table with just four points while Cabinteely have lost nine out of their opening 15 games, so realistically these are teams both Cobh and Cork City should be beating.

Easier said than done though as we have seen over the past few months, there have been no easy games in this league. Even when teams are dominating possession, they aren’t coming away with their deserved three points and none more so than Colin Healy’s Cork City, who seem to have been playing well but the points on the table don’t show this.

A frustrating few weeks for Healy but tonight he hopes they can begin that long-awaited run of results.

“It’s been very frustrating when you’re dominating games and you come away with nothing at the final whistle,” said Healy.

Take our previous two games for example against Treaty and Bray. I thought we did exceptional in both games.

"Dominated possession in the first half of each game especially and probably should have put both games to bed by half time but we didn’t, and then were punished leaving without any points.”

Cork City's Dylan McGlade on the ball watched by his manager Colin Healy against Bray Wanderers. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Last weekend's home fixture against Bray was probably the most disappointing result of the season. A game where City truly dominated from start to finish and yes as Healy said certainly could have put the game to bed by half time. In fact, I felt it easily could have been 4-0 to City at the break.

However, the same errors come back to haunt Healy and his squad time and time again. Not being clinical in front of goal and conceding sloppy goals at the other end.

“It has been very frustrating giving away too many goals. I always say get clean sheets and you get points on the board however that hasn’t happened for us. We’ve conceded sloppy goals and it’s just not good enough.

"We played really well in the last game against Bray and could have finished out the game by half time but again we weren’t clinical enough and we get punished while conceding sloppy goals.

We need to tighten up at the back, we need to score more goals. Simple as.”

It’s been said many times before that City fans are the greatest in the country, and while I agree, I also know how fickle they can be. This year the restrictions have been a blessing to Healy and his squad.

Last week we saw a return of fans to the stadium and while we may have missed the support, Mark McNulty got serious stick after the game for a late mistake.

“I am aware there was a lot of verbal abuse on Mark McNulty after the game. At that stage, I think all of us were frustrated. You’re in a game that you’re cruising and all of a sudden silly mistakes and the game finishes level. I can understand why the fans are frustrated and I know they want to voice their frustration and to be honest there’s nothing we can do about that.

"All we can do now is focus on tonight’s game against Wexford and hopefully get that much-needed win.

“Although our game against tonight’s opponents was our biggest win of the season when we beat them 5-0 earlier this season, I have no doubt we will see a completely different side tonight to what played us at Turner's Cross. They were unlucky last weekend against UCD just losing 2-1 and we know they have changed up their team a little and have been producing better performances.

"They have some excellent attacking players and that’s an area in defence where we need to tighten up to avoid conceding sloppy goals. We know we have a tough game but we are prepared and looking forward to it. I just hope the lads' hard work and high tempo performances can result in points tonight so we can have something to show for their hard work.”