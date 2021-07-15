Thu, 15 Jul, 2021 - 09:20

Ciara puts in a Golden performance as she leads the Cork minor camogie team to the Munster title 

Cork played with huge confidence and were sharper in all sector and they were full value for their eighteen point victory. 
The Munster minor camogie championship winners Cork.

Mary Newman

Cork 2-19 

Limerick 0-7 

A superb team display saw Cork crowned Munster minor camogie champions as they over powered Limerick in Castle Road recently.

Limerick opened the scoring with an Amy Burke point.

Cork replied with Aimee Morgan and Eimear O’Brien edging them in front before a Ciara Golden goal set the foundations for what was to come over the hour. 

Lizann Boylan had a point back for the visitor but with Meadhbh Ring, Olivia McAllen, Ciara Golden, Orlaith Cahalane, Rose Murphy and Aimee Morgan pointing, Cork took control of the game.

Limerick finished the half strong with three point without reply, Ellie Hession and Laura Frawley on target as Cork led 1-9 to 0-5 at the break.

The second half belonged to Cork as they took control stretching their lead with three quick points from Aimee Morgan, Eimear O’Brien and Rose Murphy before Lizann Boylan converted a Limerick free.

Marie Kearney, Munster Council presents the Munster minor trophy to Olivia McAllen, the Cork captain.
Orlaith Cahalane then replied before an Aimee Morgan goal put thirteen points between the sides, and now a dominant Cork added to their tally with Eimear O’Brien, Nicole Olden, Maedhbh Ring and Rose Murphy all pointing.

 Ellie Hession had one a late Limerick point but it mattered little as on the night Cork were worthy winners with Ciara Golden named as Player of the Match.

Scorers for Cork: A Morgan 1-3 (0-1f), C Golden 1-1, M Ring 0-4 (0-2f’s) , E O Brien 0-4 R Murphy 0-3 (0-2f’s), O Cahalane 0-2, N Olden, O Mc Allen 0-1each.

Limerick: L Boylan 0-2 (0-1 45”), E Hession 0-3, A Burke 0-1, L Frawley 0-1(f’s).

Cork: C Hurley; A Cashman, M Healy, C Lynch; C Golden, A Healy, O MC Allen (c), M Murphy, K Redmond; A Morgan, R Murphy, C Walsh; E O’ Brien, M Ring, O Cahalane.

Subs: N Olden for C Walsh, E O’Driscoll for K Redmond, G Ryan for A Cashman, A Hallihan for A Morgan, S Hayes for C Lynch, A Fahy for E O’ Brien, L McNulty for O Cahalane, E O’ Donovan for M Healy.

Limerick: N Ryan; M Leahy, S Barry, M Walsh; E Woulfe, E Kennedy, A O Tiarnaigh; E Madigan. L Boylan; E Hession, L Frawley, C Ryan; A Bourke, M English, L Stokes.

Subs: C Mulqueen for N Ryan, N White for L Frawley, R Fitzpatrick for A Burke, O Kerins for M English, E long for L Stokes, M Butler for R Corbett, S J Flynn for C Ryan.

