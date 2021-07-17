Riverstown are too strong for a young Carrigaline side in the CWSSL

Riverstown 6

Carrigaline 0

RIVERSTOWN claimed their second win over Carrigaline in the space of three days when they met in the GE Healthcare CWSSL Senior Women’s Premier League match at the GACA grounds in Riverstown last Wednesday evening, putting six goals past their visitors.

The scoreline didn’t reflect the difference between the sides as Carrigaline held Riverstown for long periods during the match, with two quick goals right on the stroke of half time setting the scene in sealing the win for the Riverstown side.

Play was going from end to end in the opening stages of the game as both teams looked for weaknesses in each others defence.

Riverstown won an early corner only to see Emma Coughlan’s effort go wide while at the other end Riverstown keeper Claire O’Donoghue had to be sharp and rely on her defenders as Carrigaline’s Laura O’Callaghan came charging into the centre and almost put Carrigaline ahead.

Minutes later, O’Donoghue again cleared from O’Callaghan, while Riverstown’s Saoirse Carthy’s long range free kick from 30 yards out was well caught by Carrigaline keeper Claire O’Sullivan.

Moments later Carrigaline’s O’Callaghan raced towards the Riverstown keeper only to be blocked by the net keeper in the centre.

Riverstown's Sophie Hodner clashes with Carrigaline's Kelly Fitzgerald during the GE Healhcare CWSSL Senior Womens Premier League match at the GACA grounds in Riverstown. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Riverstown’s Emma Coughlan managed to get behind the Carrigaline defence but was denied by O’Sullivan, but in the 17th minute the deadlock was broken when Sophie Hodner ran down the wing and turned in the area sending a low shot past O’Sullivan for the opening score.

Minutes later Riverstown’s Lauren Murphy had a chance on goal but again Claire O’Sullivan was there to block her effort on goal as she was keeping her side well and truly in the match.

Carrigaline responded well, and contained Riverstown in their half for some time as they looked for an equaliser and came close only for O’Callaghan’s effort being covered by O’Donoghue.

However, Riverstown counter attacked and within two minutes changed the game when Shannon Carson’s low shot from 20 yards deceived O’Sullivan and went into the back of the net followed by Sophie Hodner adding a third with a low shot in the centre from 15 yards right on the stroke of half time.

In the second half, Carrigaline were facing an uphill struggle, but continued to press forward with Haley Fitzgerald’s effort blocked by he keeper and Aoife McIvor’s dipping shot from outside the area going over the Riverstown crossbar.

Riverstown extended their lead even further in the 50th minute when Lauren Murphy’s pass from the midfield found an incoming Shannon Cremin on the far side who sent the ball into the net from just inside the area despite a brave effort from O’Sullivan.

Riverstown were now coming forward and creating numerous chances for themselves with Faye Lonergan’s 25 yard effort covered by O’Sullivan who also did well in gathering the ball ahead of Claudia Hodner moments later.

Carrigaline's Laura O'Flynn clears the ball away from Riverstown's Sophie Hodner during the GE Healhcare CWSSL Senior Womens Premier League match at the GACA grounds in Riverstown. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Carrigaline’s young team were battling against one of the top Premier league teams, and although they played well, couldn’t contain Riverstown who added two further goals from Sophie Hodner and Aoife Flattery in the 77th and 88th minutes as the home side recorded their second win over Carrigaline in less than a week.

Riverstown: Claire O’Donoghue, Aoife Mitchell, Michaela O’Rourke, Chloe Ahern, Emma Coughlan, Lauren Murphy, Charley Moore, Sophie Hodner, Shannon Carson, Shannon Cremin, Aoife Flattery, Saoirse Carthy, Claudia Hodner, Faye Lonergan, Mareike Weihrauch

Carrigaline: Claire O’Sullivan, Holly Fitzgerald, Laura O’Flynn, Niamh Drummond, Chloe McCarthy, Anna Field, Laura O’Callaghan, Aoife Claffey, Hayley Fitzgerald, Abbie Coughlan, Aoife McIvor, Ali Duggan, Eimear Drummond, Ornait McCarthy, Jay Walsh, Lauren O’Brien

Referee: Denis Cronin.