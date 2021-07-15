Ladies football looks to have a bright future in Bishopstown club

BISHOPSTOWN LGFA is looking to build a strong future with over 200 underage players on its books.

Formed in January 2005 by Jim Ring, Bishopstown ladies football club was created following growing demand from girls aged 15 and 16 years of age, living in the local area, and eager to get a (ladies) football team up and running.

Surprisingly, up to that point and despite the GAA club being situated in such a large urban setting, there was no ladies football in Bishopstown. Yet, once an opportunity was presented to wear the famous maroon jersey, girls from the Bishopstown area responded positively and the club has grown in the intervening years.

“A large number of girls immediately signed up once Bishopstown LGFA club was created in 2005,” club PRO Catherine McCarthy informed the Echo.

“In the beginning, there was a cohort of girls who played U16, minor, U21 and junior. Parents began to get involved and numbers slowly grew at our younger levels.

"The facilities were always there but no one was available to take it on until Jim (Ring) stepped in. Jim is a ‘can do’ person and has since been approached by numerous clubs around the county when it comes to setting up a new ladies football club.

"Our current LGFA Chairman, Jim O’Neill, is another fantastic, dedicated ‘Jim’ to have in our club.”

As with any new sporting venture, the early years can deliver as many lows as highs.

Thankfully, Bishopstown stuck to their task and reached a Mid Cork junior final in 2008 before winning a minor county title in 2009.

Nowadays, Bishopstown are one of the clubs regularly reaching the business end of both underage and adult competitions and their future looks increasingly positive.

Catherine McCarthy has been in the thick of things since accepting the role of club LGFA PRO back in 2014.

Things have never been busier but McCarthy’s connection to the club runs deep.

“I have two daughters, Méabh (16) and Cliona (19) playing football for Bishopstown,” Catherine McCarthy said. “My husband Kevin and I are currently part of the minor management team as well.

"Down through the years my late father Joe Lyons, was a county board delegate and selector, and my brothers, Michael and Eamonn Lyons, have always been heavily involved in Bishopstown GAA and would have played for the club.

"I was approached by Jim Ring to get involved once my own girls started playing and I’ve been here ever since.”

The Bishopstown LGFA club's U8 squad in full voice and delighted to get the opportunity to play their favourite sport for their local club.

Having been planted as a single seed, Bishopstown LGFA is now a flourishing forest with increasing numbers at underage grades supporting strong minor and adult setups. Joining forces with Bishopstown GAA under the ‘one club’ banner has also proven a smart move and there is no reason the Maroon and Whites cannot go from strength to strength.

“Bishopstown currently fields two U12, two U14, one U16, one minor, two junior and a Gaelic for Mother’s team we call Mná Maroons,” Catherine McCarthy explained.

Our underage teams play in the Mid Cork division and we have 95 registered players from U12 to U18.

"Adult players, Bishopstown has 35 players, but it is from U8 to U10 where the club is strongest and we have huge numbers, 166 registered players in total there.

BOOMING

“We saw a 50% increase in the numbers at U10 after coming out of the Covid lockdowns. Paradoxically, Covid has had a positive effect on playing numbers.

"At the start of the year, there were concerns we would lose players because of the lockdowns and they wouldn’t come back.

"The truth is that the opposite has occurred and also, we are getting more and more parents involved as Covid officers for our training sessions and games which is great.

“So, our underage structures continue to do very well and we are delighted to have a representative, Johanna Foskin, on this year’s Cork U14 LGFA panel.

"Johanna is only the fourth Bishopstown girl to make a county panel after Éirne Ní Dheasmhúnaigh, Julie Lankford and Méabh McCarthy.”

Bishopstown LGFA’s player numbers require facilities to match their growing demand.

"Thankfully, long-term cooperation with their male counterparts has made the ‘one club’ transition all the more worthwhile.

“The ladies, to be fair, have always been treated very well by Bishopstown GAA and there has never been an issue with obtaining a pitch for a match,” the club’s LGFA PRO noted.

“We have a fabulous new astro-turf pitch, another sand-based pitch, a street leagues pitch plus a third completely redeveloped pitch which will be ready for us in September.”