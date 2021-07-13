Passage West GAA Club are heading for the Golf Course to raise funds for new developments

PASSAGE WEST GAA Club are heading to the course next week.

Their annual golf classic takes place in Monkstown Golf Club over two days and the course should be busy with plenty of interest in the event.

The golf classic is a regular feature in the club calendar and returns after missing last year due to Covid.

Already there has been a lot of interest in the event with members and supporters signing up to play.

The event take place on the 22nd and 23rd July.

The format is a team of three, the cost is €250 per team and the club are closing in on their target of 75 teams over the two days.

There’s also an option to sponsor a tee box for €100, or a corporate rate for a team and tee box sponsorship.

The main sponsors for the classic are Wisetek and the Cork company are delighted to support the event.

The classic is now running for over 20 years and had helped contribute to the development of several projects for the club.

These include the hurling wall and Astro pitch and the recent clubhouse refurbishment.

Last year the club developed an outdoor beer garden and dining area to facilitate members during the Covid restrictions.

Anyone interested in taking a team or sponsoring a tee box can contact Keith Maxwell on 087 2314209.

The busy club have an exciting development plan, Vision 2023 will take three years to complete but it has key milestones in each of the three years.

This year the club plans to complete a full renovation of their main pitch. That will involve the installation of a new drainage system which will improve the playability and durability of the surface.

100 tonnes of sand will also be added to provide a new top layer. This will aid drainage and level the pitch while also providing a much faster playing surface. Next year the club plans to upgrade the clubhouse.

Sean Geary from Passage West GAA pictured with Sean Sheehan from Wisetek at the launch of the club's annual golf classic. Also included are Cork players Robbie O'Flynn and Laura Treacy. The classic takes place in Monkstown Golf Club on 22nd & 23rd July. Picture: Niall O'Shea

The improvement works will involve the addition of extra dressing rooms, a new gym, meeting room, club shop, and an extended outdoor balcony area.

Once the major infrastructure work is completed, a new community walkway will be added to the club grounds, linking the club to the local estates. The ambitious plan has an overall budget of €350,000 and the golf classic proceeds will help the club on the fundraising journey.

With a growing population of children and adults, the club is central to the community in Passage West, they currently have close to 500 members made up of boys, girls, adults and a number of non-playing members.

Monkstown too are doing their bit for the community in hosting the event, and Monkstown General Manager Maurice O’Meara is keen to point out the importance of classics for the club.

“It’s been great to see classics and societies back at the club,” said Maurice.

“It is very important to us to support other local clubs and charities in the community.

"Hosting these groups is also a vital revenue stream for all the various elements of the club i.e green fees, catering, pro shop etc.

”There has been a huge demand for classics and societies as a lot of bookings from last year never materialised and were re booked for 2021 which is great to see.

"After the initial re-opening at the end of April we didn’t take any large groups until early June, to allow our loyal members get as much access to the timesheets having been off the course during lock down.

"Now we look forward to welcoming all the rest of our societies and classics over the coming weeks and months.”

Golf Classics remain a very popular and profitable way for clubs and community groups to raise funds for their activities.

Despite the big increase in golf club members over the past 12 month, classics provide a great opportunity for many casual golfers to play while supporting a worthy cause.

Some organisations were forced to cancel events last year but many have their 2021 instalments planned.

Cope Foundation are another worthy Cork cause who are holding their annual golf classic in August.

They area also holding their event in Monkstown and it takes place on Thursday 19th and Friday 20th August.

This is the 25th staging of the popular two day event and the event has raised over €1.7m in that time. O’Flynn Exhams are again the title sponsors of the event.

Other sponsors include Johnson & Perrott Motor Group; Carbery Group; First South Credit Union Ltd and Lidl.

Cope Foundation Chief Executive, Sean Abbott said: “The annual Golf Classic is one of the highlights of our fundraising calendar, and wouldn’t be possible without our sponsors, corporate supporters and donors.

"It is a wonderful fundraiser but it’s also an opportunity to open an important conversation around rights and equality for people with an intellectual disability and/or autism.

"Golf is an inclusive sport and there is no reason why it shouldn’t be enjoyed by all. Once again, we are proud to have people we support competing, and this year, we are also delighted to welcome the Northern Ireland Blind Golf Association to the event.”

Cope Foundation supports over 2,500 children and adults with intellectual disabilities and/or autism in over 70 different locations across Cork city and county.

For information about Cope Foundation Golf Classic and to book your place, please phone the Communications and Fundraising Office on 086-7912540.