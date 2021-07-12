Cork Boxing continues to raise the bar in terms of the profile of its boxers and its excellence in and out of the ring

CORK boxing has a proud tradition on Leeside, and the spirit of the sport is once again attracting many former boxers.

This has been evident particularly over the last 16 months.

With Covid, there was no boxing in the rings of Cork.

However, this provided a great platform through the boxing page in Thursday's Echo to reflect on the history of the sport down through the years.

Last week's column revealed that former Irish boxing ambassador Dan O'Connell will unveil the first plaque at the new boxing wall at Bishop Lucey Park.

This plaque will perpetuate the memory of the iconic boxing legend Maurice Walsh.

This news was greeted with widespread delight.

The response was phenomenal and came for all parts of the island of Ireland.

Hundreds of people expressed their happiness at Maurice being acknowledged.

Many indicated that they would travel to Cork for the occasion provided that when the official date was announced, they were not committed to engagements elsewhere.

The included world boxing coach of the year Billy Walsh, who is now head coach with the USA, top Irish international coach Zaur Antia, IABA high-performance Director and former world champion Bernard Dunne, and many of Maurice's boxing friends scattered throughout the 32 counties of Ireland.

One man who expressed his sporting gratitude to the late Maurice Walsh was the sporting advisor Dr Eanna Falvey.

Eanna was coached by Maurice in 2002 when he won an Irish Elite title and went on the represent Ireland at international level.

The Walsh family warmly welcomed the news.

Speaking on their behalf Pa Walsh said their family were very proud of their father, and they were delighted to see him being honoured in this way.

He thanked Dan O'Connell and Cork boxing officials.

As Michael O'Brien, President of the Cork Board, pointed out this occasion will also be historic from another perspective in that it will be the first occasion when the names of a father and son will appear on plaques on the famous boxing wall as Pa Walsh is already named on a plaque in situ honouring ten young Cork boxers who represented their country and won a collection of gold, silver and bronze medals.

Pa Walsh has the honour of being coached by his father, who is now about to be honoured, and this is a unique distinction for the Walsh family and a historic one n the annals of Cork boxing.

Meanwhile, the recent announcement that Birmingham based Corkman Frank O'Sullivan is to receive this year's Cork Boing Personality of the Year Award has been greeted with widespread approval.

On hearing the news, Frank said he was humbled to receive such a prestigious accolade.

Frank has been regular visitor with his Birmingham club to the Celtic Box Cup in Dungarvan.

This tournament takes place each year in September.

Frank, whose boxing history was recently covered in a column on this page, will be received by the Lord Mayor of Cork at City Hall when the presentation takes place.

He's a regular follower of the Cork boxing page on Echo live as is the Taoiseach Michael Martin.

Following the news of Frank's selection, the Taoiseach made provisions to congratulate him on his well-deserved acknowledgement from his fellow Corkonians.

He extended his best wishes for many more years of boxing activity.

Frank O'Sullivan is an honorary member of the Cork Ex Boxers Association (CEBA) and said this that to mark to mark the occasion of CEBA's golden jubilee he would be making them a special presentation of a suitably inscribed Birmingham BC belt.

He added that he looked forward to visiting the city in the next couple of months.

Elsewhere, another man who is very impressed with the profile of Cork boxing is Davd O'Brien.

David is the recently appointed City librarian.

At his request, David will visit the Glen boxing club tomorrow morning where he will be accompanied by the President of the Board.

There to welcome him to Ireland's oldest club will be head coach Tommy Kelleher.

The meeting is expected to discuss a number of issues to promote the sport further.

In association with Cork City Council, there is also a possibility that official street artists will be commissioned to provide boxing murals at locations throughout the city in conjunction with the Ex-Boxers golden jubilee celebrations.

Boxing is a sport that is very much alive throughout Cork, and as the late Tim O'Sullivan said shortly before his death, Cork boxing has come a long way in the last seven years.