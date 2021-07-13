Junior B success gave Mallow football a lift after Senior A defeat

KEITH MOYNIHAN was thrilled after his side came out on top as victors in the 2020 Junior B Football Championship final.

Mallow were full value for their success against Carrigaline, producing an efficient and slick performance over the duration of this decider.

Speaking to The Echo as his players commenced their celebrations at Páirc Uí Rinn, Moynihan described the significance of this victory and how much winning a championship like this means for Mallow.

“We are all just delighted, as you can see the lads are all excited and it is great for the parish.

“It is very important. The Senior As were there two weeks ago and that didn’t work out for us.

But the reason that team reached a county final was because of all the guys behind me and all the work they have done in training.

“The fact we can remain competitive at that level is because there are fellas beneath them driving on the system.

“It's great for these guys to get their day out, to win a North Cork, and then to finish it out and finish it out with a game like today at Páirc Uí Rinn.

“So it is important, it kept everyone ticking over, it gave everyone something to train for and it now gives us a bit of momentum heading into this year’s 2021 championship.

“The new championship campaign will start around the 20th of August. That is only six weeks away, so these lads will enjoy winning this.

“More than that, the younger players, in particular, will learn from it. They have the experience of county final day and playing it somewhere like Páirc Uí Rinn.

“So they will bring that forward and they will learn from it.”

Steve O'Regan, Carrigaline, challenges Stephen O'Callaghan, Mallow. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

This was quite simply put, a very productive outing from a Mallow point of view.

There were numerous aspects of the Mallow performance which impressed. They took their chances clinically and impressively when they came their way, while on the other hand, their work-rate off the ball meant Carrigaline were constantly kept at arm’s length.

On his thoughts regarding the performance of the Mallow side, Moynihan was very pleased with the effort on show.

It was very satisfying. Every manager looks for work-rate from their players. From the start today we got that and we also got some goals at important stages.

“We might have gone a small bit flat in the third quarter, but we were happy with how the lads saw it out.

“So obviously we are delighted overall with the performance.”