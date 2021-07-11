Kian O'Sullivan leads the way for Douglas Hall as they beat Carrigaline to win the U19 League Cup

Carrigaline United 1

Douglas Hall 2

DOUGLAS HALL were crowned Cork Youth Under 19 League cup Champions when they beat Carrigaline United 2-1 at Turner's Cross on Sunday afternoon.

Douglas Hall had to come from behind to win the title as they fell behind to an early Kevin O’Neill goal.

Douglas Hall were a different team from the restart and drew level in the 65th minute when Roger Timons scored a fine individual goal.

They took the lead 2-1 nine minutes later when man of the match Kian O’Sullivan smashed home the winner from the edge of the box.

The Douglas Hall manager Mick Nason had mixed emotions after the game.

“While I’m delighted for the boys my first thought is of our captain Sean Lennon as he has suffered a very nasty injury.

"It’s always difficult when you lose a player to injury, and I thought it upset the lads in the first half.

”It’s great we ended up with a trophy this season after suffering heartbreak losing on penalties in the Under 18 National Cup Final in Tralee last year.

”To be fair to Carrigaline they posed us a lot of problems in the first half, as they didn’t give us any time on the ball, but I thought we played some superb football in the second half,” Mick added.

After a quiet opening minute to the game Carrigaline took the lead 1-0 in the seventh minute when Kevin O’Neill got his leg to a Ben Ward corner kick, and his strike hit the back of the net.

They came close to increasing their lead three minutes later when Kevin Barry header just went over the bar.

Douglas Hall who defeated Carrigaline United in the under 19 2020 premier league cup final at Turner's Cross

Douglas suffered a big blow in the 14th minute when their captain Sean Lennon twisted his knee, and had to be taken away to hospital in a ambulance.

The Hall had their first real chance in the game when Kian O’Sullivan low drive was saved by Josh Daly in the Carrig goal.

Carrigaline then had a glorious chance to further ahead in the 32nd minute when O’Neill was bearing down on goal, however, a very timely tackle by Adam Dunphy saved the day for the Hall.

Daly was called into action again in the final action of the first half when he had to make a fingertip save from O’Sullivan.

Douglas Hall started the second half on the front foot, and Daly had to be alert to make a brave save from the Hall's Stephen Morrissey three minutes from the restart.

The Hall's O’Sullivan was causing the Carrig back line all sorts of problems with his powerful runs from midfield, and he came very close to a equalizer when stung the hands of Daly with a powerful effort from the edge of the box.

The game was level 1-1 in the 65th minute when Roger Timons made a strong run into the box, he then held off his defender to power his effort into the net.

The Hall had their backs up now and came close to taking the lead when O’Sullivan ghosted past two defenders only to be denied by Daly in Carrig goal again.

In the 74th minute O’Sullivan was awarded for his endeavor, when he latched onto a rebound from an another save from Daly to strike home from the edge of the box for his side to lead 2-1.

Denis Lyne, presents the trophy to Douglas Hall stand in captain Dean McCarthy after defeating Carrigaline United in the under 19 2020 premier league cup final at Turner's Cross

In the final minutes of the game Jacob Jackson was clean through on goal for the Hall, but was denied by great defending by Carrig’s centre half Denis Popov but it didn't matter as moments later the full-time whistle blew to end a great game.

CARRIGALINE UNITED: Josh Daly, Reece Meth, Ben Ward, Denis Popov, Sean Murphy, Kevin Barry, Dan O’Flynn, Iain Coughlan, Robbie Burke, Kevin O’Neill, Mikey Mitchell.

Subs: Lee Moore for Meth (48), Joey Foley for Ward (75), Luke Ronayne for Coughlan (86), Corey O’Leary for Burke (89),Conor Quinn for Daly (89).

DOUGLAS HALL: Antonio Ancheta, Paul Aribasya, Sean Lennon, Brian O’Neill, Adam Dunphy, Dean McCarthy, Anton Frank, Agape Malanda, Stephen Morrissey, Kian O’Sullivan, Roger Timons.

Subs: Evan Kelly for Sean Lennon (14), Jacob Jackson for Agape Malanda (59), Tom Kelly for Morrissey (65), Josh Billyinghurst for Aribasya (73).

Referee: Lucas Keating.

Assistant Referees: Alan O’Connell, PJ Ahern.