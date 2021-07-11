Slievemish Spring romps to a comfortable win in the Northern Hunt Senior draghunt at Fair Hill

ANOTHER incredible front running performance from championship leader Slievemish Spring saw him romp to a comfortable win in the Northern Hunt Senior draghunt at Fair Hill.

Just as he did a week ago the Clogheen hound led from start to finish as he produced an exhibition of running that basically spreadeagled his field.

On this occasion he crossed the tape ahead of Mossgrove Lady trained by Barry O’Sullivan of Shanakiel Harriers with Samantha’s Lass from the Dave and Damien Kidney Southern/Carriglaine Harriers kennel.

Speaking after the draghunt the winning trainer Damien Wade was naturally delighted with his hounds performance.

“I am delighted for my hound as he is just loves the sport and is a pleasure to handle but I am not getting cocky as I know how hard it is to win a draghunt,” said Damien Wade.

Wade added: “I have been with my club Clogheen since I was a young boy, and I am just lucky that a hound like Slievemish Spring came into my life.” In the Senior Maiden draghunt there was joy again for IHT trainer Gerry Murphy when his charge crossed the tape ahead of the William Freyne and Ryan Duffy Clogheen trained Viper Whizz.

Jamie’s Gem of Clogheen showed a return to form when taking third ticket ahead of Dublin Pike Lass, Tiger and Mrs.Biggs.

It has been a good season for the IHT in the Senior Maiden grade and the winning trainer was once again delighted with another win under his belt.

“To come from west Cork and win at Fair Hill is no mean feat and we are delighted our hounds are running consistently since the season began,” said Gerry Murphy.

Not Now Joy produced another scintillating turn of foot on the finish to win the Puppy draghunt at the same venue.

Joe and Gary Freyne of Clogheen Harriers with Not now Joy winner of Northern Hunt Puppy Draghunt at Fair Hill.

Trained by Joe and Gary Freyne of Clogheen this was her second win in a row having won at Fornaught last week.

On this occasion she was pushed right to the tape by the Christy and Marie Keating Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers youngster Matilda with the consistent Time will Tell of Shanakiel Harriers in third place.

The Keating’s Kerry Pike/Shanakiel Harriers kennel filled fourth with Stringer with the Shanakiel Harriers duo Rock on Boy and Max After completing the two in a row winning trainer Joe Freyne praised his ever-improving hound.

“We didn’t have a great start to the season but Not Now Joy has suddenly found her stride and she was made work very hard for her latest win,” said Joe Freyne.

The Clogheen stalwart still enjoys the sport he has been involved in for the past 50 years.

Joe added: “We still get the same buzz when a win comes our way and we can hopefully look forward to having some more fun in the coming months.” Results.

Northern Hunt Senior: 1.Slievemish Spring (Clogheen); 2. Mossgrove Lazy (Shanakiel Harriers); 3. Smart Lass (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 4. Mossgrove Daisy (Shanakiel Harriers); 5. Son of Mossy (Mayfield); 6. Northern Daisy (IHT).

Senior Maiden: 1. Guinness (IHT); 2. Viper Whizz (Clogheen); 3. Jamie’s Gem (Clogheen); 4. Dublin Pike Lass (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 5. Tiger (IHT); 6. Mrs. Briggs (IHT).

Puppy: 1. Not Now Joy (Clogheen); 2. Matilda (Kerry Pike); 3. Time will Tell (Shanakiel Harriers); 4. Stringer (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 5. Rock on Boy (Shanakiel Harriers); 6. Maxie Silver (Shanakiel Harriers).