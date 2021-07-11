No stopping Ardrath Pearl at Curraheen Park on Saturday night

ARDRATH PEARL trained by John Kiely for Richenda Kelly, Youghal was the star of the show at Curraheen Park on Saturday night the 9/4 chance, for the second week running, taking an open 550 in a flying 29.57.

An exceptional 4.47 split saw her hold a two length advantage into the opening bend from Cash Ready.

The latter threw down a big challenge at the third bend but the winner who is running at the top of her game pulled clear again down the home straight to have four lengths in hand at the line.

Churchtown Bucks trained by Denis Fitzgerald for Mick Crotty, Cloyne who disappointed on his last few starts set the record straight in the eight, an A0, the 2/1 chance popping away in front and then making the rest holding the late run of the favourite Sweep the Yard by two and a half lengths in a brilliant 28.38.

Burgess Pipa owned by Shelia Spillane & JJ Fennelly, Killeagh made it three wins from just four career starts with an impressive display in the last, an A1, the 2/1 chance sweeping to the front around the opening two bends and then holding the run of Ballyhimikin Pip by a length and a half at the line in 28.62.

Bumpy Frank, third place in the first Denis Linehan Solicitors semi final, photographed with Pat Creed at Curraheen Park.

Strides Banjo trained by Sharon Hunt for Alan Brazier, Kilsheelan, knocking on the door on his last few outings, made no mistake in the sixth, an A3, the well supported even money favourite running out a seven length winner from Flomac Boy in 28.63.

Sevenheads Rock trained by Graham Holland for John O Regan, Butlerstown made short work of the opposition in an open sprint the money on shot leading on the rail at the opening bend and then going four and a half lengths clear to the line in a smashing 17.58.

In the opening heat of The Bull Run Bolt At Stud A2 575 Stake the eased in grade Our Sydney owned by Babs Kiely, Dungarvan quickly took control the 4/5 chance leading from pillar to post where he had a length and a half to spare over Balterino in a smart 31.26 giving trainer Pat Kiely the second leg of a double as he had earlier taken the opener, an ON2, with Couldbeme owned by Edel O Donoghue, Millstreet in 29.13.

Knight Supreme owned by Lorraine Moore, Riverstick flashed to the front from his wide draw to take heat two by a length from the money on favourite Oh Hokey Pokey in another fast run of 31.16.

Shinnagh Jet owned by Jeremiah Murphy, Rathmore made all in heat three the easy to back 6/1 shot coming home with three and a half length to spare over Jirano Concorde in 31.24.