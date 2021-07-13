Eimear Scally delighted to get a full game for Cork ladies footballers

LAST Saturday Cork ladies footballers got their Lidl All-Ireland championship campaign off to a winning start, after a hard-fought 1-9 to 0-10 win over Meath at Birr.

From start to finish this was a tight game and a goal from Brid O'Sullivan just before half-time proved to be a crucial score for the Rebels.

Whilst they were always expected to win this game will do them a lot of good ahead of upcoming championship ties.

Meath are a strong, physical side that defend in numbers and are difficult to break down.

They made it difficult for Cork all through and on top of O'Sullivan's goal along with two late pointed frees from Eimear Scally saw the Rebels over the line.

A full 60 minutes for Eimear was one of the pluses for Cork on the day and afterwards she was delighted to get a full game under her belt.

When I came back into the panel five, six weeks ago I wasn't coming back in just to be a number. I wanted to try and make a claim for a spot and I got the chance today.

“It was great to get a few minutes under my belt before this and then a full game.

"The girls have been driving me on and we all support each other.”

Reflecting on the Meath game Eimear added: “Coming up to this tie people outside the camp might have been saying no bother to ye but we knew what they were going to bring.

“We were a little bit nervous of them all week, which was good for us and we prepared well. We knew they were going to be fierce defensive and they didn't make it easy for us in fairness to them.”

Eimear is well known for getting goals at vital stages and were it not for a superb save by the Meath keeper she would have added another on Saturday.

“I was fierce annoyed with myself and I panicked a little bit when I got in that situation. I probably should have squared it to Brid O'Sullivan, but I will look at that going forward.”

She also got the last two points for Cork and had another disallowed late on and she still isn't sure why, like a lot of people.

“The umpires had signalled it as a score and I thought it was one too, but the Meath crowd were making a bit of noise about it and the linesperson said to the ref that it was wide.

“It probably need Hawkeye to confirm it was over but look we got the win anyway and that's what matters in the end.”