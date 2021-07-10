Three reasons the Cork footballers beat Limerick

1. Composure: They remained cool and calm when the need was greatest to see off the anticipated spirited Limerick challenge with a bit to spare at the end.

Cork finished both halves on top and that was key, claiming the last four points of the opening half to lead by five at the break and then hitting five on the trot to finally kill Limerick's resistance.

The group's leaders were conspicuous throughout with captain Ian Maguire, Ruairi Deane and Mattie Taylor showing the youngsters how it's done in terms of work-rate and sensible use of the ball.

2. Improved defence: Considering they leaked 25 points to Westmeath in their last competitive outing, conceded a mere 11 to Limerick must represent progress and only five of those came from open play.

Yet, it must remain a work in progress and balanced against the importance of maintaining a strong presence in attack at the same time. Limerick left a lot of scores behind them through faulty shooting, generally under pressure from close contact from Cork defenders.

3. The goal: John O'Rourke's effort won't be a goal-of-the-season contender, but it was crucial.

Limerick missed a clear goal-scoring opportunity after 48 minutes.

Danny Neville's pace got him clear of the defence, darting in from the right, but his shot flew across goal and wide of keeper Micheál Aodh Martin's right-hand post. At the time Cork were leading by 1-10 to 0-7.