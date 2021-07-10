Cork v Limerick: How the footballers rated in the Munster semi-final

Excellent under the dropping ball, collecting four Limerick point-attempts, including two frees at vital stages. Accurate with kick-outs long and short.
Immense until his withdrawal after 41 minutes. Lobbed over two points and fouled for a free when Cork were struggling to score from play. Critical he's fit for the Munster final now.
The rookie in the Cork defence this season but was extremely comfortable, defensively and carrying possession at pace.
Rock-solid at the back and then showed his fitness by raiding upfield in the closing stages and setting up a couple of scores.
Loads of energy. Like the rest of the rearguard, marked tightly and made Limerick earn every shot.
Followed up his excellent 2020 campaign with another fine display. His pace saw him slot over a lovely point in injury time.
The most experienced member of the defence and knew when to be patient and when to drive on. Landed a score just before half-time.
Put in a monster shift in the first half, scoring and earning a free through the Limerick blanket defence. Always an outlet for his team-mates.
No-nonsense effort as Maguire's foil in the centre. Cork definitely had the upper hand in the sector.
A move to midfield in the second half brought the debutant thundering into the game. Full of running in the last quarter.
Didn't score but ended up teeing up 1-6 for his team-mates, as well as getting fouled for a converted free.
Cork's top-scorer from play to the tune of 1-3, building on his excellence in the league outings. A vital cog at this juncture for Ronan McCarthy's side.
Another rookie, who took a while to break through at this level, having starred as a minor in 2015 alongside Seán Powter and Shane Kingston. Savage work-rate here, even if he didn't get any meaningful supply near the posts. Promising.
Ended up with two assists, 0-2 from play and was fouled for a free, on minimal possession. Like Ó Duinnín, put in hits and covered huge ground but deserved better ball.
By his high standards, this was a quiet outing until he limped off. Buzzed around but didn't get the chance to make an impact.
Early second-half replacement for Powter and took his two scoring chances brilliantly.
Decent last 25 minutes, without getting that much possession.
Fine debut coming on for O'Mahony.
On too late.