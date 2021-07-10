Cork v Limerick: How the footballers rated in the Munster semi-final

MICHEÁL MARTIN: Excellent under the dropping ball, collecting four Limerick point-attempts, including two frees at vital stages. Accurate with kick-outs long and short. 8

SEÁN POWTER: Immense until his withdrawal after 41 minutes. Lobbed over two points and fouled for a free when Cork were struggling to score from play. Critical he's fit for the Munster final now. 8

DANIEL O'MAHONY: The rookie in the Cork defence this season but was extremely comfortable, defensively and carrying possession at pace. 8

KEVIN FLAHIVE: Rock-solid at the back and then showed his fitness by raiding upfield in the closing stages and setting up a couple of scores. 7

Limerick’s Adrian Enright and Kevin Flahive of Cork. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

KEVIN O'DONOVAN: Loads of energy. Like the rest of the rearguard, marked tightly and made Limerick earn every shot. 7

SÉAN MEEHAN: Followed up his excellent 2020 campaign with another fine display. His pace saw him slot over a lovely point in injury time. 8

MATTIE TAYLOR: The most experienced member of the defence and knew when to be patient and when to drive on. Landed a score just before half-time. 7

IAN MAGUIRE: Put in a monster shift in the first half, scoring and earning a free through the Limerick blanket defence. Always an outlet for his team-mates. 7

PAUL WALSH: No-nonsense effort as Maguire's foil in the centre. Cork definitely had the upper hand in the sector. 6

BRIAN HARTNETT: A move to midfield in the second half brought the debutant thundering into the game. Full of running in the last quarter. 7

RUAIRÍ DEANE: Didn't score but ended up teeing up 1-6 for his team-mates, as well as getting fouled for a converted free. 8

Ruairí Deane of Cork in action against Iain Corbett of Limerick. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

JOHN O'ROURKE: Cork's top-scorer from play to the tune of 1-3, building on his excellence in the league outings. A vital cog at this juncture for Ronan McCarthy's side. 8

DAN Ó DUINNÍN: Another rookie, who took a while to break through at this level, having starred as a minor in 2015 alongside Seán Powter and Shane Kingston. Savage work-rate here, even if he didn't get any meaningful supply near the posts. Promising. 7

BRIAN HURLEY: Ended up with two assists, 0-2 from play and was fouled for a free, on minimal possession. Like Ó Duinnín, put in hits and covered huge ground but deserved better ball. 7

LUKE CONNOLLY: By his high standards, this was a quiet outing until he limped off. Buzzed around but didn't get the chance to make an impact. 6

SUBS

CIAN KIELY: Early second-half replacement for Powter and took his two scoring chances brilliantly. 8

KEVIN O'DRISCOLL: Decent last 25 minutes, without getting that much possession. 6

BRIAIN MURPHY: Fine debut coming on for O'Mahony. 6

MARK COLLINS, MICHAEL HURLEY: On too late.