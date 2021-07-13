Cobh Ramblers link up with Spanish soccer giants for soccer camp

COBH Ramblers could have few complaints in the end with the defeat away to Galway United last Friday night.

It was a game that saw John Caulfield’s Galway side fully deserve to come out on top with the three points.

From a Cobh perspective, it means that the St Colman’s Park club have now recorded victories in just four out of their fifteen First Division games played to date.

Despite agreeing that his side are not as high in the table as they would like to be, Ramblers boss Stuart Ashton has belief that his players can turn things around during the second half of the season.

“We want to be as high up the table as we can. Unfortunately at the minute, we are off where we want to be. But we will keep going until the end to put that right.

“I still believe we can do that. We know ourselves as a group it isn’t good enough. We have got to go back to the basics and if we look at it in that context.

“We have got to do what teams are doing to us. They just put us under pressure, we have just got to do that. When we do that properly and cut out our silly mistakes, we are a match for anyone.

“I know I keep saying it, but we have got to drill it home to the lads that is the way in this league, where we compete and can get results.

“That is because when we do play, we have shown we can match the other teams. So we have got to do better for the second half of the season.”

Next up for Cobh is a home encounter against Cabinteely at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Cobh Ramblers have announced details of a collaboration with Villarreal CF, one of La Liga’s top clubs and current UEFA Europa League champions.

This collaboration will provide technical support and coach education sessions to Ramblers, as well as helping to run this year’s summer camp with more subsequent events to come also.

Cobh Ramblers vice-chairman Tony Flannigan looking forward to what the Villarreal link-up can offer.

“This will be very exciting for all people involved in our club, via the help of the current Europa League winners we can provide more education to our players and coaches via the collaboration while we also hope to have our teams travel to Castellón at some point in the future.

“The opportunity to learn and develop from the fantastic Villarreal expertise and methodology can only benefit all involved at Cobh Ramblers.”

Spanish coaches from Villarreal will be heading to Ireland for the Cobh Ramblers FC Summer Camp from August 16-20.