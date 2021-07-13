'We need to take our chances, it could easily have been five or six goals...'

AFTER seeing his side dominate against Bray Wanderers at Turner's Cross on Friday night, Colin Healy believes Cork City must become more ruthless in front of goal.

City wasted a number of chances in their draw against the Seagulls and then coughed up two cheap goals to squander a two-goal advantage in injury time.

It was soft goals that we gave away.

"We had enough chances to finish the game in the first half, but we didn’t take them.

"As the game went on, we sat in, we defended a bit deep but that happens. The first goal was a soft goal. It was a mistake by us. We should have cleared it in the box, and the second one, we didn’t deal with it and they got an equaliser.

“It's hard to take. The effort is there. The commitment is there. About a minute, before the equaliser, the keeper (Brian Maher), handballs it on the halfway line and everyone can see it. It’s a mistake by the referee.

"But, we don’t get the decision and they go down the other end, and we need to defend it better. We dropped points again.

“We need to be more clinical, we need to be more ruthless in front of goal, but we weren’t. The longer the game went on, when they got their first goal, they are back in it, and unfortunately, they got the equaliser right at the end.

“The first goal, Alec (Byrne) takes a touch in the box and it gets away from him. He just needs to clear it. I thought Alec was fantastic.

The last one, we didn’t defend it right.

"Nults [Mark McNulty] came out and pounced it and it fell straight to them, and there was only one place they could have went, and that was in the corner, and it did. That’s just the way things are at the moment.”

Although City conceded their first goal with nine minutes remaining, Healy admitted that he was still confident his team would see the game out.

“To be honest I didn’t [think they'd level it], but probably the way it has been for the last few months, is that, the longer the game goes on, we defend deeper and deeper, and we were done at the end by it. We needed to take our chances. We take our chances throughout the game and it could have easily been five or six, but it wasn’t and we left them back into the game and we get punished by it."

Cork City's Cian Murphy leaps for the Elysian as he celebrates his first goal against Bray. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Beineon O’Brien-Whitmarsh impressed on the night. The striker was unlucky not to have gotten on the scoresheet but did provide two assists.

His recent performance have come in for praise but Healy is not surprised to see the 21-year-old doing so well having worked with him for a number of years. Healy believes a consistent run of games in the team has benefited him.

“You put on the Cork City jersey, there are standards that should be met every week. Ben is a good player. I’ve worked with him over the years.

"It’s probably his first time this year that he has got a run of games. It was important that he got the goal last week (against Treaty United) and obviously centre-forwards play on confidence. He’s a good lad. His performances, and the way he is playing, don’t surprise me because I’ve worked with him over the years."