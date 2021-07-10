Cork City keeper Mark McNulty takes the flak after drama at Turner's Cross

MISSED chances for Cork City against Bray on Friday night came back to bite them.

How Cork City threw away this two-goal lead I will never understand.

A game they dominated and a game that should have been over by half-time ended in misery for Colin Healy’s side. This was the first draw in a long time that I’ve witnessed that felt like a huge loss and I imagine it felt the same for every City player, management and supporter.

City led 2-0 with 10 minutes remaining. Where did it all go wrong?

The Cork City players slump to the ground after leaving in a late equaliser at Turner's Cross. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Well to start with the two goals conceded. Sloppy defending for the first goal allowed Bray's Darren Craven blast to the roof of the net from a tight angle about 15 yards out.

The equaliser was the real sickener. In the 95th minute, Mark McNulty punched a ball onto the path of Andrew Quinn who fired home.

The abuse McNulty received at the end of the game summed up how frustrated everybody felt. With his experience, holding onto the ball in injury time when you’re in the lead is something every player tries to do.

If under pressure, we clear our lines. However, was he under pressure? The majority watching didn’t think so.

Should it have been a routine catch? Yes, I do think so. Catch the ball, get your team set, kick out the ball and the final whistle goes. Happy days a deserved three points.

It should have been that simple. A costly mistake no doubt which I’m sure McNulty knew himself. However, in case he didn’t, he was quickly reminded by the frustrated fans in the Shed.

Not a nice scene but then again, it was expected.

This was a game I could never see City lose and in fact, it was hard to believe that heading into this game that the visitors were nine points above City. I didn’t think they offered anything over the 90 minutes, they played very little football, created only one half-decent shot all through the game and it was City who gifted them their two goals.

However, credit to Gary Cronin’s side who stuck it out and earned a valuable point.

City took the lead after three minutes when the impressive Cian Murphy slotted home from close range. Both Murphy and Beneoin O’Brien-Whitmarsh looked threatening all evening but they missed too many chances.

Cian Murphy celebrates his goal with Beineon O'Brien-Whitmarsh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

O’Brien-Whitmarsh, McGlade and Morrissey all had great chances, including a one-on-one put into the hands of the keeper. As long as City kept missing clear-cut chances, Bray were still in the game.

Colin Healy’s substitutions were a bit odd, to be honest.

He replaced three attacking players. McGlade doesn’t pass the ball enough to his team-mates, so that was understandable, but replacing the strikers wasn't. Uniss Kargbo and Rónán Hurley, two defenders, Jack Walsh, came in but they were negative changes, which invited Bray on.

A real sickener of a result and I really worry now for Colin Healy and his side for the rest of the campaign.