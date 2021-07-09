Cobh Ramblers are outclassed by John Caulfield's Galway United

Galway United 2 Cobh Ramblers 0

THE John Caulfield-managed Galway United secured a fully-deserved victory over Cobh Ramblers at Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday night.

It meant that Stuart Ashton’s Cobh side suffered back to back losses, as Galway made it five league victories on the spin to keep their promotion push very much on track.

Ramblers handed a first start to former Avondale United man Danny O’Connell. While for the hosts, former Cork City boss Caulfield went with the same Galway starting eleven from their victory away to UCD last time out, with former Ramblers midfielder David Hurley lining up against his former club.

The hosts were awarded a penalty kick after 12 minutes, when Mikey Place was taken down in the box after breaking away with a charging run.

Galway indeed duly converted, as Ruairi Keating slotted home with a low effort beyond the reach of Sean Barron in the Cobh goal.

Galway controlled proceedings during the opening stages, looking confident in possession and pressing high when Cobh had the ball.

One of the first Ramblers opportunities of note arrived from a free kick on 20 minutes by Ian Turner, which was gathered easily by Conor Kearns in the Galway goal.

At the other end, Keating, who was a danger for United in attack, got a shot away from the edge of the box after doing well to race away down the wing, which was saved by Barron.

Galway went close to adding to their advantage on 37 minutes. A Conor McCormack free was met by the head of Killian Brouder, with his effort clipping the crossbar.

It was United that went in at the halftime break with the lead, with Caulfield’s side well on top.

After the penalty concession, Cobh were generally quite solid but were creating little in the attacking third in the first 45 minutes.

Cobh Ramblers goalkeeper Séan Barron reacts. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Ramblers came out initially looking rejuvenated early in the second half. But then Galway doubled their advantage with six minutes played.

After former Cobh man Hurley drove forward on a fine charging run, Wilson Waweru showcased some deft footwork, before finishing with a crisp low strike to the back of the net.

Just shy of the hour mark Galway were well on top in proceedings. Mikey Place was to go close for the home side, smashing his strike just over the crossbar from inside the box. While Maurice Nugent was to go close from a Conor McCormack corner kick.

Cobh were unable to mount a meaningful spell of attacking pressure, due largely to the work-rate being showcased by Galway also off the ball.

Ramblers did go close late on when Killian Cooper forced a good save out of Galway keeper Kearns. But Galway United secured the win in a game they controlled from start to finish.

GALWAY UNITED: Conor Kearns; Conor O’Keefe, Gary Boylan, Killian Brouder, Maurice Nugent, Ruairi Keating, David Hurley, Wilson Waweru, Mikey Place, Conor McCormack, Alex Murphy.

Subs: Shane Doherty for Place (62), Padraic Cunningham for Waweru, Stephen Walsh for Murphy (both 73), Joe Gorman for Brouder, Shane Duggan for Hurley (both 82).

COBH RAMBLERS: Sean Barron: James McCarthy, Ben O'Riordan, Charlie Lyons, Naythan Coleman, Ian Turner, Stephen O'Leary, Darren Murphy, Lee Devitt, Danny O'Connell, Jake Hegarty.

Subs: Fionn Duggan for McCarthy (51), Ciaran Griffin for Hegarty (57), Killian Cooper for O’Leary (73).

Referee: Robert Dowling.