Details revealed of the hurling qualifier draw for the Cork hurlers

THE Cork hurlers will find out if they've to play in the first round of the All-Ireland hurling qualifiers on Monday morning.

The draw will take place on RTÉ Radio 1 on Morning Ireland at 8.35am and will take the following format.

Kieran Kingston's side have a chance of getting a bye into the second phase of the backdoor format, as one of the beaten Munster semi-finalists Cork and Clare and one of the Leinster losers Galway and Wexford won't play until Saturday, July 24.

The first round, on Saturday, July 17, will pit the winner of this weekend's preliminary round between Laois and Antrim and Galway or Wexford against two teams from Munster quarter-final losers Waterford, Cork and Clare.

Teams from the same province can then meet the following weekend to see who progresses to the All-Ireland quarter-finals on the August Bank Holiday weekend. Repeat pairings will be avoided at that stage too.

Cork manager Kieran Kingston is interviewed by members of the media after loss to Limerick. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

The best case for Cork is a game with Laois or Antrim, or a bye to round two; worst-case scenario is a game next weekend with Galway or Wexford and then if they progress, a clash with another top team to even reach the quarter-finals.

Cork would not be permitted to face Limerick, if the Shannonsiders were to lose the Munster final, in the quarter-final, but can be paired with anyone from Tipp, Dublin and Kilkenny. The road to Croker looks daunting.

MONDAY'S DRAW FORMAT

Bowl 1: Munster: Cork and Clare

Bowl 2: Leinster: Galway and Wexford

Galway’s Cathal Mannion and Riain McBride of Dublin. Picture: INPHO/Brian Reilly-Troy

Waterford and the winners of this weekend's Laois and Antrim game will be placed in their respective bowls after the first step is completed.

Step 1

Draw the counties who will receive a bye in round one of the qualifiers; one team from each bowl.

Step 2

The unopened canisters with 'Waterford' in Bowl 1 and the unopened canister 'Laois/Antrim' in Bowl 2 will be placed into the bowls.

Step 3

The first-round qualifiers will be set by drawing one team from Bowl 1 with a team from Bowl 2, leaving two canisters for the second game.

The fixture dates, times and venues will be subsequently confirmed by a meeting of CCCC.