Cork City set to sign James Doona but Stephen Christopher wanted by Treaty

Colin Healy eager to bolster his squad for the second half of the season
Cork’s Colm Horgan with James Doona of St Patrick's Athletic. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Graham Cummins

CORK City look set to complete the signing of James Doona in the coming days. 

Doona who is currently with fellow First Division side Athlone Town, is thought to be keen to return to full-time football, having previously played with Shamrock Rovers and St. Patrick’s Athletic.

Doona, who scored the winner when City and Athlone met at Turners Cross earlier in the season, will provide Colin Healy with another attacking option and bring some much-needed creativity to the team.

The forward, who represented Republic of Ireland underage, is one of the standout players in the First Division and will be a welcome addition to this City side.

One player who looks unlikely to join City is Stephen Christopher. 

The former Cobh Ramblers player’s departure from Galway United was announced on Friday, and although it was believed that City had been interested in the midfielder, he looks set to sign for Treaty United.

