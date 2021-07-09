Fri, 09 Jul, 2021 - 10:55

Cork City confirm Ricardo Dinanga's switch to Coventry

Talent young striker previously played for College Corinthians
Ricardo Dinanga after scoring for Cork City against Sligo Rovers at Turner's Cross in 2020. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Graham Cummins

CORK City have reached an agreement to sell Ricardo Dinanga to English Championship side Coventry City.

The 19-year-old joins the Sky Blues on a two-year contract following a successful trial with the club at the end of last season, with Coventry having the option to extend the agreement for a further year.

Ricardo joins subject to international clearance, and will initially link up with the Sky Blues U23s squad.

Dinanga, who represented College Corinthians at schoolboy level, made nine first-team appearances for City, scoring twice for the club against Longford Town in the FAI Cup and against Sligo Rovers in the league last season.

Coventry’s U23 head coach Luke Tisdale told the club website on the signing of Dinanga:

"We’re very pleased to welcome Ricardo to the club.

"He is a talented and pacy winger who can play on either flank, who impressed us during his time on trial last season, and is someone we are looking forward to working with and seeing develop."

City need to beat Bray or they can say goodbye to any hopes of making the play-offs

