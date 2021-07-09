Fri, 09 Jul, 2021 - 08:47

2010 Flashback: Cork beat Limerick on the road to Sam Maguire

Rebels prevailed after extra time and come September lifted the All-Ireland
Limerick's Padraig Browne and Stephen Kelly tackle Ciarán Sheehan. Picture: INPHO/Cathal Noonan

Eamonn Murphy

FLASHBACK: 2010 qualifier: 

Cork 0-16 Limerick 1-11, Gaelic Grounds (aet). 

THIS was no classic, a gritty, hard-hitting qualifier in front of a small crowd, but it was a vital step on Cork's road to All-Ireland glory.

After a disappointing extra-time loss to Kerry in the Munster semi-final, Conor Counihan's side were sent on the qualifier route. They had no problem swatting Cavan and Wexford aside but the Shannonsiders came in all guns blazing, having gone extremely close to beating Kerry in the provincial final.

Limerick's James Ryan is consoled by a supporter after defeat to Cork. Picture: Diarmuid Greene/SPORTSFILE

They played all the football early on, hitting the post twice as Cork didn't score for 13 minutes. The Rebels eventually took control, 0-12 to 0-7 up entering the last quarter but coughed up a late penalty before a late Conor Fitzgerald point that sent the game to extra time.

Patrick Kelly, unusually was on the left-sided frees with Donncha O'Connor on the bench initially, but the Ballydesmond native's introduction helped settle a Rebel unit that deserved to push through on the basis of the additional 20 minutes.

Picture: INPHO/Cathal Noonan

Scorers for Cork: D Goulding 0-7 (0-5 f), C O’Neill, D O’Connor (0-1 f) 0-2 each, A Walsh, D Kavanagh, C Sheehan, A O’Connor, P Kelly 0-1 each. 

Limerick: G Collins 1-4 (1-0 pen, 0-2 f), S Lavin 0-2, S Kelly, J Ryan, B Scanlon (f), I Ryan (f), C Fitzgerald 0-1 each.

CORK: A Quirke; R Carey, M Shields, J O’Sullivan; N O’Leary, G Canty, P Kissane; D Kavanagh, A Walsh; P Kerrigan, P O’Neill, P Kelly; D Goulding, C Sheehan, C O’Neill. 

Subs: N Murphy for A Walsh (49), D O’Connor for P Kerrigan (49), A O’Connor for D Kavanagh (58), E Cotter for M Shields (75), P Kerrigan for C Sheehan (87), F Goold for A O’Connor (91).

LIMERICK: B Scanlon; M O’Riordan, J McCarthy, A Lane; S Lavin, S Lucey, P Ranahan; J O’Donovan, J Galvin; P Browne, J Ryan, S Buckley; G Collins, I Ryan, S Kelly. 

Subs: C Mullane for M O’Riordan (41), E Joy for P Browne (43), C Fitzgerald for S Buckley (51), S Gallagher for S Lucey (62), E O’Connor for I Ryan (66), P Browne for P Ranahan (70), S Buckley for E Joy (74), I Ryan for E O’Connor (80), J Mullane for G Collins (83).

Referee: P Hughes (Armagh).

cork gaa
UCC Demons v Black Amber Templeogue - Hula Hoops Mens Pat Duffy National Cup semi-final

Ballincollig SuperLeague team boosted by the signings of Adrian O'Sullivan and Mick McGinn

