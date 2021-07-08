Honours even between Castleview and Passage in six goal CWSSL thriller

Passage 3

Castleview 3

PASSAGE and Castleview played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the GE Healthcare CWSSL Senior Division 1 match at Maulbawn on Wednesday night.

Passage’s Aine Higgins scoring with the last kick of the game to ensure the spoils were shared after Castleview took the lead for the first time with less than 15 minutes remaining.

Passage will wonder how they weren’t at least three goals up at half time with the number of chances they had on goal which were denied by the Castleview keeper Lorna Downey or off target going in at the break with a slender 1-0 lead.

It was the home side who applied pressure from the start, confining Castleview in their own half and forced them to defend as Castleview keeper was kept particularly busy saving well from Jen Cleary and was fortunate to see Sinead O’Flynn’s chance go over the crossbar from close range in the 15th minute.

Castleview had chances themselves as they gradually came back into the game, Caitlin O’Sullivan’s goal bound effort well blocked by Passage keeper Louise Murphy, and the keeper repeated the feat moments later from the same Castleview player as both teams were beginning to created chances.

Passage goalkeeper Louise Murphy gathers the ball ahead of Castleview's Donna Crowley in the GE Healthcare CWSSL Senior Div 1 match at Maulbawn. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Meanwhile, Passage continued to come forward, keeper Downey saving well from O’Flynn, Jane Finlay and Aine Higgins, while at the other end Castleview’s O’Sullivan met a Passage kick out and sent her shot straight into the arms of Murphy as play was going from end to end.

The breakthrough came in the 44th minute when Cliondha Fahy sent a long ball over the Castleview defence which was chased by Jane Finlay who duly slotted the ball past Downey for the opener.

Castleview responded within five minutes of the restart when Sophie Murphy’s free kick right on the corner of the area sailed over Louise Murphy and into the back of the net for the equaliser.

Passage responded well, Jane Finlay’s effort bouncing off the Castleview crossbar and they retook the lead in the 65th minute when Laura Finlay’s effort on the edge of the area went over the keeper and into the Castleview net.

Castleview keeper did well in tipping Cleary’s flick away for a corner and did likewise for Jane Finlay’s effort as Passage looked to build on their lead.

However, Castleview responded with two goals in the space of five minutes to take the lead for the first time in the match.

The first came from O’Sullivan’s low shot from 18 yards in the 71st minute and the second from Emma Sheehan who got behind the Passage defence and scored from inside the area to give the visitors a 3-2 lead going into the final 15 minutes of the match.

Castleview's Caitlin O'Sullivan keeps the ball away from Cliondha Fahy of Passage during the GE Healthcare CWSSL Senior Div 1 match at Maulbawn. Picture: Howard Crowdy

It made for a very tense final few minutes with Passage coming forward looking for an equaliser as Castleview were soaking up the pressure and in what seemed an eternity, managed to find the back of the Castleview net courtesy of Aine Higgins whose low shot at the far corner from good play from Jane Finlay on the wing and a pass from Gillian Foley right on the stroke of full time ensured that the points were shared in a thoroughly entertaining game.

Passage: Louise Murphy, Emma Byrne, Rachel Sheehan, Aine Higgins, Aisling Corkery, Sinead O’Flynn, Gillian Foley, Jen Cleary, Laura Finlay, Jane Finlay, Holly Tett, Cliondha Fahy, Lauren Hickey, Jessica Hayes.

Castleview: Lorna Downey, Maggie Cullen, Lizzy Duncliffe, Ciara Shinkwin, Mary Hornibrook, Cailin O’Sullivan, Gemma Lynch, Sophie Murphy, Emma Sheehan, Lyndsey Field, Donna Crowley, Megan Harty, Aoife Crowley, Tracey Ring, Amanda Dorgan, Lauran Walsh.

Referee: John Hennessy.