Sarsfields bounce back to winning ways with a big win over St Olans in the P2MHC

Sarsfields 5-14

St Olans 1-4

SARSFIELDS got back to winning ways in the Premier Minor 2 hurling championship when easily disposing of St Olans at Riverstown on Wednesday night.

Sars lost their opening game to Kinsale and after a slow start two quick goals in the space of a minute knocked the stuffing out of their opponents and they went on to dominate all over the field and win in style.

The game started in a welter of excitement when both teams raised green flags in the opening two minutes.

St Olans took only 50 seconds to register their goal when Charlie O’Callaghan exposed poor Sars defending but the home side bounced back on their next possession when Luke Walsh booted the ball to the back of the net.

Both defences looked under pressure when opposing forwards ran at them and Odhran O’Connell who looked lively in St Olans attack struck over a classy point in the ninth minute that edged his side ahead by the minimum.

St Olans' James Lane shoots under pressure from Sarsfields' Sean King, during their Premier 2 MHC clash at Riverstown.

The shooting from the Aghabullogue/Coachford side was wayward and although Sars were also struggling in that department they still had a slender 1-3 to 1-2 leas after the opening quarter.

The water break didn’t help Olans cause as Sars hit them with consecutive goals in the space of a minute courtesy of Ruari Long and Frank McCarthy green flags.

In the closing minutes to the half Sars stayed in control as St Olans inability to score for 20 minutes didn’t help their cause as they looked in trouble at the break when trailing 3-8 to 1-2.

Further goals from Long and McCarthy certainly killed off St Olans as they trailed 5-11 to 1-2 at the second water-break.

It was a case going through the motions for Sars in the closing minutes as they had put this game to bed long before the final whistle.

Sarsfields' Sam McNamara wins the ball ahead of St Olans' Aaron O'Sullivan, during their Premier 2 MHC clash at Riverstown.

Scorers for Sars. J Leddy 0-9(f), R Long 2-0, F McCarthy 2-0 L Walsh 1-2, A Merrion 0-2, B O’Flynn 0-1.

St Olans: C O’Callaghan 1-0, C Gillespie 0-2, O O’Connell, J Lane (0-1 each).

Sarsfields: C Mulcahy; A Power, M Cogan, K Crowe; S Gallagher, S King, A McCarthy; A Marron, S McNamara; J Leddy, F McCarthy, C O’Rourke; C O’Sullivan, L Walsh, R Long.

Subs: B O’Flynn for C O’Rourke (inj 46), D O’Brien for C O’Sullivan (49), C O’Flynn for F McCarthy (49), R Dennehy for A McCarthy (50), A Byrne for S McNamara (56).

St Olans: D McCarthy; B Kildellan, E O’Connell, C O’Connell; S O’Sullivan, J Manley, E Desmond; C Gillespie, C O’Callaghan; A O’Sullivan, J Foley, O O’Connell; C Thompson, J Lane, O O’Connell.

Subs: S Manley for B Kedallan (36).

Referee: Mark Maher (St Finbarr’s).