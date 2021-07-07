Ballincollig SuperLeague team boosted by the signings of Adrian O'Sullivan and Mick McGinn

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig have announced that Adrian O’Sullivan will join them for the coming Super League season.

O’Sullivan, who played last played in Ireland with UCC Demons has enjoyed a three-year spell playing professional basketball in Germany and Spain but has now decided to relocate back to his native city.

Ballincollig were due to play in the Super League last season, but the present pandemic cancelled the entire campaign and O’Sullivan is now looking forward to helping his boyhood club.

“I have had a great time experiencing playing basketball in Germany and Spain but now I feel is the right to give something back to the club where it all started for me,” said Adrian O’Sullivan.

The current Irish Senior International is presently training with the Irish Senior squad for the forthcoming Small countries European championships that will be held in Dublin at the beginning of August 10-15.

“We have been putting in some training sessions in pods since we were allowed back do some indoor training and as a team we are looking forward to playing in front of our home fans at the National basketball Arena,” added O’Sullivan.

Bramsche's Adrian O'Sullivan in action for the Red Devils in the German Regionalliga Nord against Aschersleben Tigers. The Cork man is considering a return to his native Ballincollig, who are preparing for their debut season in the Men's Superleague.

There is a great buzz in Ballincollig as the players look forward to competing in the Super League for the first time in their history and captain Ciaran O’Sullivan is hoping there are no hurdles with Sepember 18 the official starting date for the new season tip-off.

“The lads are positive and although its almost 18 months since we competitively played there is a great mojo in the squad and it will be interesting to see how we compete against the big guns,” said Ciaran O’Sullivan.

The return of his brother Adrian is a huge boost to the squad according to the club captain.

Ciaran added: “It’s not just total brotherly love but we have been struggling at the point guard position and Adrian will bring a wealth of experience to the squad.”

Although its early days for clubs to announce their professionals for the coming season the one guarantee is that Ballincollig will have their ace American Andre Nation returning to Leeside.

Nation was a serious player for Ballincollig in his two years in the Men’s Division One National League and it’s no secret the athletic American was enthusiastic about competing against the best in the top flight.

It is also highly likely that Ballincollig will have a Spanish guard in their squad and there is still talk about them adding another Bosman.

No changes in local personnel with Michael McGinn keenly looking forward to playing his first season in Ballincollig colours.

Michael McGinn in action for Scott's Lakers St Paul's Killarney against Fr Mathew's BC.

The former Neptune Fr Mathew’s and Lakers Killarney ace has a wealth of experience and his energy in defence will be a big help to the league debutants.