Ballincollig and Castlehaven collide in exciting league semi-final

THE meeting of Ballincollig and Castlehaven is one of the stand-out ties in the semi-finals of the new Cork Credit Unions football leagues.

County champions in the recent past, the pair square-up in one of the division 2 last-four games with O’Donovan Rossa taking on Newmarket in the other.

The division 1 semi-finals feature St Finbarr’s against Cill na Martra in a repeat of the 2019 Kelleher Shield final and Clonakilty facing recently crowned 2020 senior A champions Eire Og.

There are a couple of interesting derbies involving championship rivals Carrigaline and Douglas in division 3 and Na Piarsaigh and Mayfield in division 6.

Ballincollig and Newmarket had already qualified ahead of their final group game last weekend, when the Duhallow club plundered two late goals, including one from Paudie Ahern, before Darren O’Keeffe equalised with the closing point in a 2-5 to 0-11 draw.

Cian Dorgan and Darren Murphy kicked the bulk of the scores for Ballincollig, who led 0-10 to 0-4 at one stage.

Late goals were also the order of the day in the Haven’s thrilling 4-11 to 1-13 win over Mallow, Shane Nolan scoring twice in injury-time to add to Kevin O’Donovan and Conor O’Driscoll’s efforts.

Rossas were among the goals, too, in their 4-10 to 2-15 win over Valley Rovers, Skibbereen’s fourth in injury-time securing the points.

Division 3 emerged as the tightest with six of the eight teams all finishing on 11 points in the two groups.

Carrigaline, Kanturk and Clyda Rovers finished in that order in one section with Kanturk edging Clyda on the head—to-head.

Newcestown, Douglas and Ilen Rovers also had to be separated by scoring difference after Douglas defeated Ilen by 3-13 to 1-10 with two goals from Alan O’Hare, one from a penalty, and the other from Niall Hartnett.

Results: Cork Credit Unions Football Leagues:

Division 1A: St Finbarr’s 0-13 Eire Og 0-11; Nemo Rangers 2-19 Kiskeam 0-6. Table: 1. ‘Barr’s 15 pts, 2. Eire Og 11, 3. Nemo Rangers 7, 4. Kiskeam 3.

Division 1B: Clonakilty 2-14 Carbery Rangers 1-8; St Michael’s 0-9 Cill na Martra 1-13. Table: 1. Clonakilty 15 pts, 2. Cill na Martra 11, 3. St Michael’s 7, 4. Carbery Rangers 3.

Semi-finals: St Finbarr’s v Cill na Martra and Clonakilty v Eire Og.

Division 2A: Valley Rovers 2-15 O’Donovan Rossa 4-10;

Castlehaven 4-11 Mallow 1-13; Mallow 4-7 Valley Rovers 3-6. Table: 1. O’Donovan Rossa 13 pts, 2. Castlehaven 9, 3. Valley Rovers 7, 4. Mallow 7.

Division 2B: Ballincollig 0-11 Newmarket 2-5; Ballingeary 0-17 Fermoy 0-8. Table: 1. Ballincollig 13 pts, 2. Newmarket 13, 3. Ballingeary 7, 4. Fermoy 3.

Semi-finals: O’Donovan Rossa v Newmarket and Ballincollig v Castlehaven.

Division 3A: Clyda Rovers 0-16 Macroom 1-6; Carrigaline 2-9 v Kanturk 1-8. Table: 1. Carrigaline 11 pts, 2. Kanturk 11, 3. Clyda 11, 4. Macroom 3.

Division 3B: Douglas 3-13 Ilen Rovers 1-10; Newcestown 4-11 Aghabullogue 3-7. Table: 1. Newcestown 11 pts, 2. Douglas 11, 3. Ilen Rovers 11, 4. Aghabullogue 3.

Semi-finals: Carrigaline v Douglas and Newcestown v Kanturk.

Division 4A: Dohenys 0-13 Aghada 0-4; Nemo Rangers 2-17 Glanworth 0-6. Table: 1 Dohenys 15 pts, 2. Aghada 11, 3. Nemo Rangers 7, 4. Glanworth 3.

Division 4B: Naomh Aban 0-13 Bandon 1-9; Rockchapel 1-16 Bishopstown 2-8. Table: To be completed.

Semi-finals: Dohenys and Aghada v Naomh Aban/Bandon/Rockchapel.

Division 5A: Kinsale 1-9 Bantry Blues 0-15; St Vincent's 2-17 St Nick's 2-6. Table: 1. Bantry Blues 15 pts, 2. Kinsale 11, 3. St Vincent’s 7, 4. St Nick’s 3.

Division 5B: Knocknagree 1-14 Gabriel Rangers 0-8; Knocknagree 2-22 Dromtarriffe 1-6; Mitchelstown walked over Dromtarriffe. Table: 1. Mitchelstown 15 pts, 2. Knocknagree 11, 3. Gabriel Rangers 7, 4. Dromtarriffe 3.

Semi-finals: Bantry Blues v Knocknagree and Mitchelstown v Kinsale.

Division 6A: Glenville 0-11 St Finbarr’s 0-12; Ballinora 2-11 Mayfield 0-7. Table: 1. Ballinora 15 pts, 2. Mayfield 9, 3. St Finbarr’s 7, 4. Glenville 5.

Division 6B: Kildorrery 3-10 Na Piarsaigh 1-5; Kilshannig 3-14 Grenagh 2-11. Table: 1. Na Piarsaigh 11 pts, 2. Kilshannig 11, 3. Kildorrery 9, 4. Grenagh 5.

Semi-finals: Ballinora v Kilshannig and Na Piarsaigh v Mayfield.

Division 7: Millstreet 0-8 Adrigole 3-18; Glanmire 2-17 Castletownbere 1-7; Ballydesmond 3-13 Millstreet 1-12. Table not completed. Top two in final. Currently: 1. Glanmire 15 pts, 2. Adrigole 11, 3. Ballydesmond 6, 4. Castletownbere 6, 5. Millstreet 4.