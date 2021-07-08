Forget the theory, the plans, the drills, etc, just go out and play football with passion and pride and see where it takes you

THESE previews are turning into Groundhog Day.

Tonight Cork City take on Bray at home in Turner's Cross for what is yet another game they badly need to win.

To say City are Struggling is an understatement.

Everything feels like an uphill slog.

Results are going against a team that can look dominant in most games.

A team that can play well but struggling to get the win.

But they are a team that can't score goals.

Therein lies the problem.

Is it time to throw the text books out and just play ball?

Get the heads down, get stuck in. Forget about the theory and just go for it.

The first division is a dog fight, so just go out and throw everything they have at the opposition.

I think they need to.

Academies can be a good place to learn the theory and talk about transition and formations and shape, but what City need now is grit and passion. It can be very hard to develop passion when sitting at the wrong end of the table but they need to.

The teams around them are doing it. Why can’t they?

Digging in and grinding results. City are traditionally a team that plays well as underdogs and nothing is surer now.

They are the underdogs in every match now home and away and it’s time they played like underdogs for 90 plus minutes.

A Cork City fan during the SSE Airtricity League First Division match between Cork City and Treaty United at Turner's Cross in Cork. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Colin Healy’s men have started scoring goals, but not enough.

Now let’s push on and start winning games. Every game is a cup final from now on.

It’s sad to think that a Covid restriction of six hundred fans could top what their gates might be if there was no restrictions.

That might seem like a harsh statement but even with an appetite for live sports it’s difficult to watch a team being beaten week after week.

They need to string a few wins together to make it exciting and make it attractive for spectators. And let’s hope that can start tonight.

Tonight, Gary Cronin’s men come to the ‘Cross on the back of a 2-1 win over Cobh Ramblers last weekend.

The Seagulls sit midtable on 21 points and will come with confidence against a struggling Cork City side.

The last time the sides met it was a nil all draw however I expect we will see some goals this evening.

Let’s hope from Colin Healy’s men. What we need as well as goals tonight is discipline, to avoid sloppy errors and basically just a huge desire to win.

It shouldn’t matter who city are playing or what the team sheet looks like they should be playing their hearts out to get off the bottom of the table. After several months of experience each and every one of the squad should be playing for pride.

They have a point to prove. Success doesn’t just arrive, it has to be fought for.

And although Colin Healy has said time and time again that his players are working very hard, they need to work that but harder and grind out results rather than just average performances.

It’s been four long years since Seanie Maguire’s departure in July 2017 but City haven’t had a sniff of a prolific goal scorer since and it’s been downhill since then.

They won the league and cup double in 2017 and if Maguire had left the club a month earlier how would that season have finished for them?

There’s something wrong when a collective is still pining for a particular player from four years ago but many City fans would give their left arm for a player like Maguire to be in the squad now.

They don’t have a Seánie Maguire but this is where the current squad need to stand up and be counted for.

It needs to start with tonight and I believe this City side are more than capable of getting three points.

Let’s hope they do.