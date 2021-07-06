No wrongdoing but Cork County Board criticised for failures of governance regarding bank accounts

Cork County Board’s audit and risk committee has concluded that there was no misappropriation of funds in the matter of a number of bank accounts which had fallen into dormancy.

However, the governance levels which led the to the seven bank accounts totalling approximately €176,000 – relating to senior hurling team funds and a hurley-and-helmet scheme – effectively being forgotten were heavily criticised, as were the handovers of officerships and county chairperson Marc Sheehan accepted that the board had “fallen short in a number of areas.”

Last month, Sheehan said that the audit and risk committee would deliver a full report on the issue, which was circulated to board members yesterday, ahead of Tuesday night’s remotely-held July meeting.

According to the report, “There was no misappropriation of any monies relating to the bank accounts, but there were a number of failures of governance.

“By reference to the GAA governance guidelines/framework, we believe that there have been failures relating to: exercising control; transparency and accountability and operating effectively. Greater financial control should have been exercised and it is important that those with specific positions of responsibility and control ensure that they have all of the information required to carry out their responsibilities.” The committee also expressed the view that the matter becoming public prior to being properly investigated was damaging to the reputation of Cork GAA.

The report also said that, “The information handover from the retiring officers to the incoming officers was insufficient and ineffective,” and noted that balance on the hurley-and-helmet scheme should be in the region of approximately €197,000 rather than the figure of €89,000, which was initially thought. “The substantial balance arises, in our opinion, due to an overly prudent policy with regard to the subsidy granted and an insufficient promotion of the hurley scheme,” the report said, with the recommendation that Rebel Óg should take over its running.

The report also revealed that the committee had come across a Cork County Board company called Cork County GAA Board SES Co., which administers a social employment, with employees mainly but not exclusively working on GAA projects.

While there are no issues with the running of the company, the committee said that, “Cork County Board need to take responsibility for the control and governance of this company, to avoid any future misunderstandings, similar to the one presently being dealt with.”

County chairman Marc Sheehan took the opportunity “to acknowledge the efforts of the committee, who give freely of their time and expertise and guide us in situations.

“This report fully confirms that all funds were properly applied and controlled and used for the purposes they were dedicated. The final report, based on a thorough review of all of the available information, conclude that there was no misappropriation of any kind relating to the bank accounts.

“The key outcomes and findings and, most importantly, recommendations of the committee, 14 in total, align precisely with good governance processes.

“We have fallen short in a number of areas in this regard, however we will now focus on remediating the structural deficiencies that have been highlighted. As chair of the board, I along with the CEO Kevin O’Donovan, treasurer Diarmuid Gowen and the entire executive, am fully committed to dealing with the recommendations in a timely fashion.

“Key recommendations are currently being addressed and this will continue until we have finished this work.”

John O’Flynn (Freemount) commended the board on the open and transparent manner in which the subject was dealt with and welcomed the receipt of the full report in advance of the meeting. “Lots of issues need to be addressed and I’m sure the executive will deal with them,” he said.

In dealing with competitions control committee matters, county vice-chairperson Pat Horgan noted that there had been an increase in verbal abuse from the sidelines at games and fine will be on the way if such behaviour continues. “Now is the time for clubs to make sure personnel behave and we must get on top of this before the championships begin.” County secretary Kevin O’Donovan raised the possibility that, if dual junior clubs advance in their championships, there may be the possibility of overlap between the 2020 and 2021 competitions and some creative thinking may be needed.

Responding to a question from Aidan O’Rourke (Carbery) regarding the streaming of games, Kevin O’Donovan said that, while he expected a similar situation to last year for the 2021 championships, he felt that, when full attendances return, he did not envisage widespread streaming to continue.

Tributes were paid to the late Tommy Lynch, the former Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Páirc Uí Rinn groundsman, who died last month, and Thomas O’Donovan, father of county board secretary Kevin, who passed away last Thursday.