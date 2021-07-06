Six Cork players on Lidl Ladies National Football League team of 2021

THE Lidl Teams of the 2021 Ladies National Football Leagues – selected by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s All-Star committee – have been revealed.

Runners-up Cork lead the way on the Division 1 selection, with six players selected. Champions Dublin have five players in the Team of the League, and there are four slots for semi-finalists Donegal.

Team of league

In total, there are five survivors from the 2019 selection, with Cork trio Shauna Kelly, Melissa Duggan, and Orla Finn included again in the 2021 team, along with Dublin’s Martha Byrne and Donegal’s Karen Guthrie.

Erika O’Shea, Ciara O’Sullivan, and Sadhbh O’Leary are the other Cork players who earn spots on the team this time, while Byrne is joined by Dublin team-mates Abby Shiels, Olwen Carey, Jennifer Dunne, and Hannah Tyrrell.

Along with Guthrie, Donegal are represented by Evelyn McGinley, Katy Herron, and Geraldine McLaughlin on the 2021 Lidl Team of the League.

Champions Meath lead the way on the Division 2 selection, with eight players included.

Goalkeeper Monica McGuirk, Emma Troy (Division 2 Final Player of the Match), Aoibhín Cleary, Máire O’Shaughnessy, Vikki Wall, Niamh O’Sullivan, Stacey Grimes, and Emma Duggan are all acknowledged for their efforts throughout the campaign.

Runners-up Kerry are represented by four players - Aislinn Desmond, Cáit Lynch, Niamh Carmody, and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh – while there are two players from semi-finalists Monaghan in the selected XV, namely Aoife McAnespie and Ellen McCarron. There’s also a place in the team for Cavan’s long-serving Sinéad Greene.

On the Division 3 team, champions Laois have seven players named – including captain Laura Nerney and Amy Potts, Player of the Match from the Final victory over Kildare.

Runners-up Kildare follow closely behind with six players on the Division 3 team, while there is one player each from Sligo and Wicklow.

The Division 4 is made up of eight players from champions Louth, including the Final Player of the Match Niamh Rice, four from finalists Leitrim, two from Offaly, and one from Limerick.