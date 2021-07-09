Cork City WFC in upbeat mood after first win as they head to face DLR Waves

HAVING finally won their first Women’s National League game of the 2021 season last weekend, Cork City will be looking to make it two wins out of two when they travel to take on DLR Waves this Saturday evening.

Captain Becky Cassin’s first-half header was enough to defeat Bohemians at Turner’s Cross to earn her side a much-needed morale-boosting victory ahead of another tricky encounter against Dublin opposition on Saturday.

“The girls seem to be in a good mood anyway,” manager Paul Farrel told the Echo during the week, although he knows they can perform better.

“They were very happy after last Saturday’s win, I think it came as a bit of a relief that they got that first win of the season and their first win at Turner’s Cross as well.

“There is that little bit of pressure off them now. We have watched the game back since, the first half was good, we moved the ball really well and we were very progressive in our passes.

“The second half wasn’t too bad actually. We started well, we moved them quite quickly but as the game wore on I think the girls got a bit nervous.

“Bohs were on top but we saw it out, we defended well, and sometimes you need to do that.

“We have a good bit to work on now going into the DLR Waves game. Defensively we need to work on our shape and when to press, we have to tidy up a few things.

The last time the two teams met earlier in the campaign Waves emerged 1-0 victors thanks to a thunderous first-half free-kick from Jess Gleeson, who almost joined the Leesider’s during the off-season.

DLR have the joint third-best defensive record in the league this season and sit comfortably in fourth place in the table after their 2-0 win away to Galway last time out.

Becky Cassin, Cork City, celebrates after her goal against Bohemian FC.

Kick-off is set for 4 pm and as always it will be shown live and for free on LOI TV as Farrell’s side, who currently lie second from bottom but are now only three points off sixth and five points from fifth, at least look to produce another solid display to build upon.

“The big thing will be our performance again,” he added.

“Since the mid-season break, we had a good performance against Shelbourne and a good performance against Bohemians so it’s just important to keep that going and the results will look after themselves.

“DLR are very good defensively, it’s always a tight game with them, no matter who they are playing.

“We are hoping we can put them under pressure and certainly try to get the win up there. It’s going to be a tough battle, they are a good team, Graham (Kelly) has them playing well, they are hard to break down and Eve (Badana) being a former Cork City goalkeeper we know a bit about her, she’s an excellent keeper as well and she has kept them in a lot of games.

“It will be a very hard defense to break down but we are up for the task, we are up for the challenge and on our day we can beat any team in the league but it’s just about making sure we look after our own performance and go at them.

“It’s very tight down at our end of the table but it can change with a couple of good results. If we can get a few wins under our belt, we will move up the table quite quickly but if you lose a few in a row you can be chasing teams above us.” Farrell also confirmed that he is hoping to add some players to his squad in the near future as City are set to lose Éabha O’Mahony, Sophie Liston, Lauren Egbuloniu, and Maria O’Sullivan (again) to colleges in the United States of America in the coming weeks.

“We are looking to try and get one or two players in alright. We will hopefully have one or two over the line in the next week or so but there’s nothing to say about that as of yet.

“We knew since the start of the season that the girls were going to America so we knew we would be looking for players in this period.

“But it’s just about getting the right players in with the technical ability and also that they are close enough to match fitness so we can throw them in straight away,” he concluded.