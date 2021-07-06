Cork defenders come under the spotlight ahead of championship tie with Limerick 

WHO’D be a defender, hey?

Everything seems stacked against them with even stricter rules and greater punishments just to add to their discomfort.

The dice is being rolled in forwards’ favour, no doubt about that, and it seems the day of the Rottweiler dog has vanished.

Remember those fellows, usually corner-backs who had little interest (or ability) in the ball or getting hold of it, once their man was kept quiet?

Now, there’s such scrutiny on defenders that they daren’t even think about the odd act of skulduggery for fear of the consequences.

I wonder is that one of the reasons why there were so many scores in the leagues, teams waltzing through for an inordinate number of goals to add to ridiculous points’ tallies?

At times football games resembled hurling scorelines like Cork 3-22 Westmeath 0-25 in the division 2 relegation play-off at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Naturally, there was much tut-tutting about the concession of so many scores, particularly as five visiting players bagged three points each from play to supplement John Heslin’s nine frees with the other coming from substitute Sam McCartan.

But is that a true reflection of the leakages in the Cork defence?

Obviously, it was the biggest number of scores conceded in any of the four games, starting with the 2-12 of Kildare’s in the opening match, which was Cork’s only defeat.

Laois could only muster 0-10 in the next game in Portlaoise, but the worrying signs began to appear in Ennis, when Clare pieced together 1-18 before Westmeath plundered their scores.

Closer examination shows Kildare scored three points from frees and nine from play, in addition to their quick-fire goals which decided the contest.

Half of the Laois total came placed balls, three frees and a couple of ’45s, while it was the same against Clare, whose total of 18 was split evenly between frees and general play.

What was most disconcerting was Westmeath’s 16 points from play, posing the obvious question if a team relegated from division 2 can score that much what would better sides compile?

In all, Cork conceded 3-65 in the four games, 0-24 frees, a couple of ‘45s and 39 from play with an average of just under 1-16 per outing, six frees and 10 from play.

Cork used nine starters in defence during the course of the league with Kevin Flahive and Sean Meehan the only ever-present and Mattie Taylor the other player to begin all four games.

The Mallow wing-back was replaced by Tadhg Corkery just before the hour against Laois to spoil his bid to have played every minute of every game.

Two more started in three games, Daniel O’Mahony and Sean Powter, until injuries curtailed their involvement.

O’Mahony was injured against Clare and missed the Westmeath tie while Powter also limped off in Ennis and sat out the next match.

Kevin O’Donovan was in from the start in two games while Paul Walsh, Corkery, Cian Kiely and Sean White also made the starting line-up on one occasion.

Walsh is normally captain Ian Maguire’s midfield partner in the enforced absence of Killian O’Hanlon, but the Kanturk player started centre-back against Kildare, flanked by Meehan and Taylor.

Paul Ring, who replaced Flahive for the Munster final against Tipperary last season, when the Douglas player didn’t even make the bench, came on for Powter and while named in the team to face Westmeath, didn’t play.

Liam O’Donovan’s welcome return from a cruciate injury saw him named in the panel for the Clare game though the Clonakilty-man wasn’t summoned.

And, he, too, was picked to face Westmeath only to cry off in training on the Thursday night before the game.

Briain Murphy from Nemo Rangers was added to the panel following Sam Ryan’s decision to opt out and he was on the bench for Westmeath’s visit.

Maurice Shanley, who showed up well last season, hasn’t figured this term due to injury, but is expected to be in the mix for selection for the Limerick game at the Gaelic Grounds on Saturday at 3pm.

List of defenders who started in the four league games:

4-Sean Meehan, Kevin Flahive, Mattie Taylor.

3-Daniel O’Mahony, Sean Powter.

2-Kevin O’Donovan.

1-Paul Walsh, Tadhg Corkery, Cian Kiely, Sean White.