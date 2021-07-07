What a goal! Stunning strike from Cork City striker Alessia Mazzola goes viral

IT’S a clip that has amassed almost 80,000 views since it was posted on the club’s Twitter account over a week ago.

It’s only 11 seconds long, but it contains one of the most incredible goals ever scored by a player representing a Cork City women’s side.

“It was my first goal for Cork City, and it wasn’t a bad one,” the scorer, Alessia Mazzola, modestly admits.

It began with a fortuitous deflection that fell the way of Mazzola. But from there her first touch took her away from the defender and her second touch saw her quickly fire a stunning half volley from over 30 yards out right into the top corner of the net.

The video has since gone viral, but what makes it more remarkable is that the goal was scored in her first game playing as a forward for the City U17s having previously featured for the side at left-back or left midfield.

“I don’t really remember a lot from it,” admits the 16-year-old.

“I was just by the sideline, the ball deflected off one of our girls, and I just said I would go for it.

I got a good connection on the strike and I knew then that was it, I just saw it fly into the top corner.

“I didn’t expect it to be that precise, but I’m happy it was. The first goal is special for anyone, so to get it like that and in a derby, I was so happy to get it.

“Everyone has been on to me now saying they’ve seen my goal, it went everywhere, but I wasn’t expecting it to get that hyped up. But it has, and I’m happy for that.”

Alessia Mazzola.

What made it more special for the Tipperary native, who played her part in helping City claim the U17 league title last year, was that she scored it in front of her family as they were finally allowed to travel from Cashel and attend one of her games.

“My mom and my brother were there, it was their first time being able to be there supporting me, so it was the perfect day,” she said.

“It was the cherry on top of the cake. We put in a great performance, and I was happy with how we played as a team, it was a great result to start the season.

“It was my first game playing in that number-nine role, so I was a bit nervous, but I was happy to do it.

“I live in Tipperary, so I still travel up and down, but I don’t mind it at all. I’m so used to it because last year I was doing it as well, so it only feels like a 10-minute drive now.

“Our first year was amazing. We obviously couldn’t have done much more. The team was so good and we are this season again, I have no doubt in our team this year that we can win it again.

“That’s the aim, there’s no hiding away from it. Personally, my target is to score as many goals as I can in my first year up front.

“Hopefully, I can score a few, I will try my best and will do whatever I can to help the team.

“I need to keep working hard in training and get as much practice in as I can, particularly with my shooting, because it wouldn’t be the best.”

Many would disagree with that last sentence having seen the goal, but it will be music to the ears of her manager Sarah Healy.

The goal ultimately helped City win that opening game of the season 3-1 against Treaty United and Mazzola has since scored again, but in a narrow 3-2 loss to Wexford last weekend.

“I had a great angle of it — it was a fantastic goal,” said Healy. “To be honest, I wasn’t really expecting it.

“She was so far out, but she definitely meant it.

“That was her first time playing in that position for us. We thought she had such a good strike of the ball, so we said: ‘Right, let’s try her up there and see what she does.’

“And she does that! As long as she keeps putting them away like that, she will be staying up there!

“It was a great result to start the season, and it was great to get a lot of attention on the women’s game with that goal. It promotes our game, and shows players can get that from playing with us.”