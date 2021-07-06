Picture Gallery: Rebel Óg minor hurling semis taking shape

THE final game in round two of the Premier 1 and 2 MHC takes place on Wednesday at Riverstown, Sarsfields will take on St Olans, a combination of Aghabullogue and Dripsey, at 7pm.

Games will then stop until after the Cork minors play in both hurling and football.

Ben O'Connor, St Finbarr's, clears from Nicky Kelleher, Bride Rovers. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

A number of sides have already secured their places in the semi-finals with one round to go and the winners Wednesday night will also move in that direction.

Glen Rovers' Ciaran Maguire is challenged by Carrigtwohill's Sean Aherne. Picture: Howard Crowdy

In the Premier 1 grade the defending champions, St Finbarr's are safely through thanks to wins in their opening games over Blackrock and Bride Rovers.

But they still can have a big say in who joins them in the semi-finals from their section as they take on Na Piarsaigh in their final game.

Ryan Bennett and Cian Buckley, St Finbarr's, go up with Adam Walsh and Adam Hynes, Bride Rovers. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The Barrs have four points with Na Piarsaigh and Bride Rovers both on two apiece. One of these two will join them in the semis. Bride will need to beat Blackrock and then hope the Barrs do them a favour and beat Piarsaigh. If both Piarsaigh and Bride win then the slide rules will have to come out.

Na Piarsaigh's Luke Sheehan shoots past Blackrock's Rory Cashman in the P1 MHC. Picture Denis Minihane.

Section two is a little bit more open, mainly due to the fact the Glen v Midleton tie was postponed due to a bereavement in the East Cork club.

However, that said Ballincollig are safely into the semi-finals after wins over Carrigtwohill and Midleton.

Ballincollig's Peter Kelly breaks from Carrigtwohill's Neil Coughlan and Cillian Barry. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Who will join them is very much up in the air and the Glen will know, that despite a win over Carrigtwohill, they are far from guaranteed to join them. They face two tough games, against Ballincollig and Midleton, but a win in either one would be enough to see them advance.

Conor Egan of Glen Rovers reaches out to grab the sliothar ahead of Carrigtwohill's Sean Aherne. Picture: Howard Crowdy

In the Premier 2 competition, Shandrum have secured their spot in the semi-finals and will be joined by one from Kinsale, St Olans and Sarsfields.

This section is going to go down to the final round of fixtures no matter who wins tonight between Sars and Olans.

A win for either side will see them join Kinsale on two points and again it is very possible that scoring margins will come into play here. Kinsale host Olans in the final round and Sars host Shandrum. A win for Sars could make Kinsale slight favourites to advance, but there will be lots to play for in the final round.

The other section in the Premier 2 competition sees Kiltha Óg into the semi-finals and it will be a straight shoot-out between Valley Rovers and Fermoy for the second semi-final spot from this group. Both are on two points and play each other in the final game, in a winner takes all scenario.

So at Premier 1 level both the Barrs and Ballincollig are into the semi-finals and at Premier 2 grade Shandrum and Kiltha Óg have also advanced.