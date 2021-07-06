Cork City boss hails character of players after vital win at Turner's Cross

CORK City manager Paul Farrell admitted it was a relief to finally see his side earn their first victory in the Women’s National League this season at the 11th time of asking by beating Bohemians last Saturday.

A first-half header from captain Becky Cassin was enough to earn City the three points and end a run of five losses in a row since they made the move back to the Turner’s Cross as, unlike those other games, they were boosted by the 100 fans or so in attendance.

“It is a relief for the girls,” said Farrell.

“It was the first time we had fans back in the stadium so they got the chance to perform in front of their parents and friends, it was great.

“The crowd like… I’m not even sure how many there were but they were actually very loud, they got us over the line in the last couple of minutes.

Read More Becky Cassin has Cork City heading in the right direction with overdue win

“I thought we had a very good first half but there were a few things that we needed to tidy up which we discussed at half-time but then we weren’t at our best in the second half.

“Credit to Bohs, they came out of the blocks really fast and really strong but we made silly errors so the second-half performance we are not too happy with.

“But the girls dug in, they found another gear defensively and they got the result over the line.

“We kept giving away the ball too easily, we were probably trying to force it a bit too much as well, and the longer the game went on at 1-0 maybe the nerves set in.

They showed good character, there was some last-ditch defending but we still could have nicked one or two goals ourselves.

“Overall I was happy enough with the result and the performance but there are definitely things we need to work on.

“Over the course of the 90 minutes, we deserved our win. Now we will look at that second half and see what we can improve on because for the standard we are trying to set for ourselves, it just wasn’t good enough.

“It was good to get the win but next week is just another game now and we need to prepare for that against DLR Waves.”

One downside to the game was goalkeeper Maria O’Sullivan being forced to withdraw with an injury in that second half but Farrell doesn’t believe it’s too serious.

“Maria strained her quad but I think she should be ok. We will get her assessed during the week and see then but it was just when she struck the ball at one stage she pulled her quad a little bit but I don’t think it’s too bad,” he concluded.