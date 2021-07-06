Cork have plenty to build on after another Munster camogie title

A comprehensive win for Cork in the Munster camogie final at the expense of Limerick on Saturday and manager Paudie Murray acknowledged the impressive performance.

“For long parts of it I thought we played very, very well. We took our scores and our movement was good so I think a professional job done and happy with the win.”

He was particularly happy with the first half, 1-13 to 0-5 was a good return.

“Yeah it was. We spoke to them all week about playing to our structure and we did that very well. I suppose the third quarter, outside the shooting part of it, (referring to the number of wides Cork had as they took chances from distance), we were very good.

“On the left side of the field, the wind was coming across and it wasn’t easy to score from there and probably we struck from too deep, from outside the scoring zone, but outside of that, you’d have to be happy with it.”

Cork’s play was direct, into what is a pacey forward line.

“Yeah it was and Katrina (Mackey) going in there now adds something else as well. Everyone knows that she’s able to finish and 2-8 she came out with today so we’re very happy with that and while it’s not a move we’ve settled on yet, certainly we’ll be looking at it.”

The two goals were quality in the second half, both from Mackey.

“Yeah we moved the ball well down the side of the pitch. If I’m being really critical there was probably another two that we really need to be taking as we go along. It gives us two weeks now to get ready for championship, so, good preparation.”

Giving credit to Limerick, they kept plugging away and they got two decent goals late on in the game.

“Look, Limerick were always going to bring that, they’re determined people up there and we were expecting nothing else today. They’re certainly better than what they were last year and that’s obviously a good sign and I think they can look forward to championship as well.”

Two weeks out from championship is Murray is happy with the position he is currently in with regards preparation and form.

“I suppose yes, but you’d want to be better always and the key now is that we go forward with every game. We have three and we need to improve in every one of those and if we’re doing that we won’t be in bad shape going into a quarter-final.”

There remains one injury to forward Orla Cronin.

“Fiona Keating has done well at centre-forward and we’re hoping that Orla will be back training next week with us.”