Here's to a Saturday double that would raise the spirits of the Cork players and supporters

I wonder has anybody got influence with the the Calendar Lord, because, we may need a rerun of last weekend to readjust the information Sat Nav.

Let’s be honest, it was more akin to a league beginning than a major championship weekend.

Crazy, confusing and challenging come to mind when endeavouring to put sense on what happened or more significantly what didn’t happen on the manicured pastures.

Can, we begin with the Dubs, in case you had forgotten, 2021 is meant to be a blue version of seventh heaven.

Listening to the well dressed members of the Sunday Game football punditry panel, you could be forgiven for wondering could the Tailteann Cup be suitable location.

Dublin’s winning margin in Wexford against a fourth Division outfit who failed to win a league game was one of the lowest victory margins of the weekend and their lowest in the Leinster championship for quite awhile.

Then we heard that Bainisteoir Dessie doesn’t know if the most celebrated cul baire in history of the game will be available to lift any trophies over the next eight weeks.

The pundits declared that the actions of Stephen Cluxton were most unfair on the Dublin management.

Luke Meade of Cork in action against Darragh O'Donovan, left, and William O'Donoghue of Limerick during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Cork and Limerick at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

When was the last occasion you heard any words of negatively levelled against the blue machine aside from allegations of financial doping?

That said, it is probably a tad early for the Kingdom municipal authorities to be planning the welcome home party for Sam!!

The madness of the weekend probably began with Joe Canning providing serious evidence of having feet of clay when he squandered at least nine chances against the Dubs.

Prior to throw in, the general consensus was that the tribesmen and champions from 2017 were in pole position to knock Limerick off their pedestal.

So are Dublin now to be viewed as potential All-Ireland champions?

Difficult to locate logic around here?

Then followed Patrick Horgan whose striking had the appearance of being in sympathy with his Galway colleague.

However, the esteem in which the Glen Rovers talented one is held on Leeside was evidenced by the fact that the finger of blame was not pointed in his direction.

Next day out, should see him back at his best.

What of Cork, well it was a game which had some thing for every narrative.

Those that are of the opinion that Kieran Kington’s charges are not anywhere near All-Ireland contenders will point to the wayward shooting of the Limerick attacking artillery.

They will also mention the below par performance of a number of Limerick’s leading forwards who were withdrawn during the course game and that when Cork weren’t able to capitalise, then where are they going?

Overheard one critic mention that Cork weren’t able to defeat them even with the serious efforts that Limerick made to beat themselves!!

Those who sip from the the half full canister will point to the the pace and skill of a number of the new red army.

Sean O’Donoghue despite the cruel deflection is creating a reputation as serious corner back.

Cork’s Damien Cahalane dejected

Niall O’Leary speed that lead to Shane Kingston’s goal can’t be far off Olympic qualifying time.

Ger Millerick was in receipt of his first cap, well you can take it, the next out will mark his second.

The no nonsense attitude of the Fr O'Neill's player was mirrored by a number of others which provided serious evidence that this Cork team are fully committed to this cause.

No doubt, Jack O’Conner has now lost the causlessness with which defenders may treat a fresh new newcomer.

From now on, his name will feature on opposition defensive strategies. Off course, this column was disappointed with the defeat but there were shoots of hope in evidence.

If last weekend had us confused, let there be no confusion as to what lies ahead for the rebel brand this weekend.

You are probably well bored at this stage of being reminded of how long Cork have waited for an All-Ireland hurling canister.

We will cut to the chase here and mention that next Saturday’s 2020 All-Ireland U20 hurling final in Nowlan Park, throw in 7:15 has to be viewed as a real opportunity for Cork.

They take on a talented Dublin team and as you know, there can be no more underestimated ash men from the capital.

However and from what we witnessed against Limerick on Saturday last, the future is youth. A victory here would be a massive boost.

Also on Saturday, this time at 3pm, another Limerick team will hope to continue their recent impressive form and feature prominently when the pundits sit down on Sunday night to inform the nation of the weekend’s big upset.

Off course, on the face of it, the view of many will be that Cork should be too good for the big ball men from JP’s county but that view might have more to do with perception than reality.

This Limerick team despite drawing from a small base have made progress under Billy Lee’s stewardship and are not far away from Division 2 residency.

We hope that Cork ( if we are allowed to borrow from the latest jargon manual) will adopt a front foot approach and go at Limerick from the throw in.

The loss of Ciaran Sheehan and Cathail O’Mahony is a blow but softened some what by the fact that Cork’s management team have had an amount of time in which to put plans in place.

A Saturday double would raise the spirits.

Contact: paudie.palmer@hotmail.com Twitter: @paudiep