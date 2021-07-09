Slievemish Spring hopes to continue his great form at this weekend's Northern Hunt draghunt

THE performance of Slievemish Spring on Sunday last at the Fornaught was awesome in every sense of the word as he led from the drop of the starting flag to the winning tape.

Trained by Damien Wade the Clogheen ace has exceptional pace that poses fellow competitors’ problems and in winning the Sean Walsh memorial draghunt it gave his connections plenty to smile about.

“Seanie ‘Pool’ was a great friend of mine as I worked for him over many years and it was nice to pay homage to him today,” said Damien Wade.

By virtue of this win Slievemish Spring has surged to the summit of the Senior championship but his trainer believes it’s too early to be thinking about that.

“The championship is nice to win but look there is plenty of running to be done and I am certainly not looking that far ahead,” added Wade.

The John and Brion O’Callaghan trained Authority of Northern Hunt was riding high with two wins at Whitechurch and Ballineen but failing to ticket on Sunday last has seen drop to second but only a point behind the leader.

Jazzy Whizz in third place is a litter brother of the leader didn’t run on Sunday last, but trainers Ryan Duffy and William Freyne will no doubt nurse their prize asset back into action when he is fit and ready.

The Senior Maiden championship is always competitive and the Sheila Cummins IHT trained Northern Belle following consecutive wins is leading the pack.

Gary Freyne, Clogheen Hariers, with Overwater Roger at Mayfield Harriers Draghunt at White's Cross.

The one problem for the leader is that one more win and she is promoted to the Senior ranks and on present form that could happen sooner than later.

This season the Puppy championship has the largest number of competitors for a few years and the Thomas, Pa and Chloe Murray kennel is presently flying in all cylinders.

Rock on Boy is the present leader with a 20- point tally closely followed by kennelmate The Meg who is only 2 points behind.

In hot pursuit of the Shanakiel Harriers duo is the Joe and Gary Freyne trained Not Now Joy from Clogheen Harriers and she is a very talented hound that is sure to test the Shanakiel dominance.

Senior championship: 1. Slievemish Spring (Clogheen) 20pts; 2. Authority (Northern Hunt) 19; 3. Jazzy Whizz (Clogheen); Mossgrove Daisy (Shanakiel Harriers) 10; 5. Captain James (Shanakiel Harriers) 7; 6. Samantha’s Lass (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers) 6.

Senior Maiden: 1. Northern Belle (IHT) 19pts; 2. Viper Whizz (Clogheen) 13; 3. Tiger (IHT) 12; 4. Eden Lad (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers) 8; 5. Butcher Boy (Griffin United) 7: Mrs. Biggs (IHT) 6.

Puppy: 1. Rock on Boy (Shanakiel Harriers 20; 2. The Meg (Shanakiel Harriers) 18; 3. Not Now Joy (Clogheen) 13; 4. Time will Tell (Shanakiel Harriers) 10; 5. White Bullet (IHT) 9; 6. High Miss (Griffin United); Run for Fun (Mayfield) 8.