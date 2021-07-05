MSL soccer: Blarney make it  two wins from two in Keane Cup

Barney United 2

Douglas Hall 0

BLARNEY UNITED made it two wins from two in group 3 of the Keane Cup when they defeated Douglas Hall at O’Shea Park over the weekend.

Blarney joined St Mary’s on six points, with the Saints topping the table on goal difference after their 6-2 win over Castleview.

Hall were going down to their second defeat having lost their opener to St Mary’s 2-1.

Blarney will need to beat St Mary’s when they two meet at O’Shea Park on Thursday (7.15pm) if the first division side are to qualify for the quarter-finals; a draw will do for St Mary’s.

It could well have been Blarney who only needed a draw from their final group game, but they left a few chances behind them on Saturday.

Both of their goals came in the first half and they could have added to their tally against a Hall side that is very much in building mode, with a lot of young players on view in this game.

Blarney applied the pressure from the start, sending in a number of crosses in the first 10 minutes that didn’t lead to anything.

Alan Quill had a right-footed shot that lacked enough power to worry young Hall keeper Antonio Ancheta, but it wasn’t long afterwards that Blarney and Quill did find the net, the striker bundling the ball over the line from close range after a cross from the right was helped on in the penalty area.

Martin O’Sullivan was a threat for Blarney throughout and moments later he got a shot away which was too straight and Ancheta saved easily.

On 18 minutes Blarney came close to doubling their lead when O’Sullivan’s cross from the right found Stephen O’Brien at the far post, but he didn’t get any meaningful contact on the ball and it was cleared off the line.

Three minutes later, Blarney threatened again when Dylan Scott’s cross found Conor Cronin who put his header wide.

Hall were struggling to put any threat on the Blarney goal, but on 27 minutes they went close when Chris Fahy’s fine delivery from a free kick on the right was met by Cormac Kelly at the far post, but his stretching header only grazed the ball and it went wide.

Ten minutes before half-time Blarney doubled their lead, Quill turning provider on this occasion as his cross was met by the unmarked David Desmond in the box and he slammed the ball past Ancheta.

Hall’s game improved in the second half and they enjoyed a bit more possession, but they couldn’t translate it into meaningful goal chances, though Mark Murphy did try a long-range effort two minutes in that was easily held by Conor Hogan in the Blarney goal.

The second half was a scrappy affair with neither keeper seeing too much action and Blarney boss Brian Murray using all of his bench in this period, with Hall also given some of their bench some game time.

One of the Hall’s subs, though, Eoin O’Donovan, received a straight red late in the game for an off-the-ball incident.

Douglas Hall will play Castleview in their final game on Thursday in O’Sullivan Park, with both sides out of the race for a quarter-final place.

Castleview had been beaten 6-2 by St Mary’s prior to Blarney-Hall game thanks to two goals from Jordan Cuff 2 and one each from Colm Healy, Cian McCarthy, Craig Hourigan, and Trevor

BLARNEY UNITED: Conor Hogan, Dylan Scott, David Murray, Paul Mullins, Alan Weldon, David Desmond, Ray O’Leary, Conor Cronin, Alan quill, Martin O’Sullivan, Stephen O’Brien.

Subs: Corey Murphy for Murray (h/t), Sean Keane for Weldon (50), Thomas Carroll for O’Brien (60), Ronan O’Brien for Desmond (63), Kieran Murray for Cronin (80).

half-time

DOUGLAS HALL: Antonio Ancheta, David Sahm, Conor Cremin, Gerard Keane, Barry McCarthy, David O’Sullivan, Chris Fahy, Mark Murphy, Liam Ross, Cormac Kelly, Davin Richards.

Subs: Eoin O’Donovan for Richards (63), Jacob Jackson for Fahy (71), Mathew Murphy for Keane (84).

Referee: Alan McDonagh.