Four Cork girls are part of Andy Gill's U16 international basketball squad

IRELAND U16 women’s head coach Andy Gill has named four Cork basketballers as part of his 15-person squad ahead of their FIBA European Challengers 2021, which take place in from August 9th-14th.

The panel will be pared down to 12 at a later date and this will be the final squad which will represent Ireland at the tournament in Piestany, Slovakia.

The squad of 15 is diverse, with players hailing from 13 different clubs.

Two players have been selected from Brunell, Rachel Lynch and Issy McSweeney, Rachel Bowdren is from Fr Mathew's, while Rebecca Sexton is from the Carrigaline club.

Liffey Celtics have two players in the squad, Shauna Curran and Priya Doyle.

U16 women’s head coach Andy Gill has praised the efforts of all the players that have been involved in the team thus far.

“With a really short preparation phase before the European Challengers event in August, players have had to fully embrace both practice and maximising their work away from the court.

"Every player has taken on these demands and should be proud of their efforts. We have now selected a squad that we believe can be competitive moving forward and demonstrate all the qualities Irish players possess.

"We are under no illusion how difficult it will be, but I am sure this squad will rise to the challenge and work tirelessly to give of their best.”

The 2018 Ireland U16 Womens basketball Team

Ireland's seeding for the U16 Women’s European Challengers 2021 was based off the performance of Ireland's U16 women’s teams over the previous three years.

They are seeded in Group D at the FIBA U16 Women’s European Challengers 2021, along with Romania, Israel, Slovakia, Switzerland and Luxembourg.

It is a round robin competition, with the fixture details still to be confirmed by FIBA. Ireland’s U16 women’s team last competed internationally in 2019, at the FIBA U16 European Championship (Division B) in Sofia, Bulgaria, where they finished third in their group and 12th overall.

IRELAND U16 WOMEN'S SQUAD:

Rachel Bowdren (Fr. Mathews), Shauna Curran (Liffey Celtics), Lucy Devoy (Limerick Celtics), Priya Doyle (Liffey Celtics), Jessica Gill (Team Kerry), Caitlin Gloeckner (Waterford Wildcats), Emma Gribben (Letterkenny Blaze), Rachel Lynch (Brunell), Leah McMahon (St. Paul’s Killarney), Issy McSweeney (Brunell), Aisling Moran (Meteors), Alannah O’Connell (Tridents), Jessica O’Shea (Limerick Sport Huskies), Rebecca Sexton (Carrigaline), Bree Shelley (Killester)