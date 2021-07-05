South Munster Schools Athletics meet produces four new best performances from Cork athletes

FOUR new championship best performances were set at the South Munster Schools which took place for senior athletes only at the MTU in Bishopstown.

The normal programme may have been curtailed but the remarkable sequence of South Munster Schools T&F which have been held annually since 1929 remained unbroken.

One of the record breakers – James Excel-Ezeonu of Midleton College who recorded 14.21 for the 110m hurdles – also won the 100m therefore maintaining a remarkable sequence of sprint winners since M Foley of Farrenferris took the 100 yards back in 1929.

Maeve O’Neill of MICC, Dunmanway, ran a solo time of 2:07.47 to win the 800m which was a personal best by over a second.

James Excel-Ezeonu (Midleton College) who became the 93rd consecutive South Munster Schools sprint champion when winning the 100m at the MTU track. Picture: John Walshe

It was also inside the ‘B’ standard for the European U20 championships which take place in Tallin, Estonia, later this month and was an improvement of almost seven seconds on the previous South Munster best of 2:14.1 held by no less than Sonia O’Sullivan.

Lauren McCourt (Bandon GS) was also in record-breaking form when, in ideal conditions, she improved on Phil Healy’s 2013 time of 24.61 to set a 200m championship best of 24.28.

Another Bandon athlete, Nicola Tuthill of Colaiste na Toirbhirte, continued her brilliant hammer throwing when adding over 12 metres to the previous best with her throw of 59.73m.

Lauren McCourt (Bandon GS) winning the 200m in a new championship best of 24.28 at the South Munster Schools. Picture: John Walshe

An exciting 3000m race saw Ciaran McNamee of St Colman’s, Midleton, winning in a time of 9:27.56 which was a big improvement on his previous best.

Results:

Senior Girls

100m (0.7): 1 L-M Sleeman (Colaiste Choilm, Ballincollig) 12.69; 2 L Frawley (St Marys, Charleville) 13.5 200m (1.1): 1 L McCourt (Bandon GS) 24.28; 2 L-M Sleeman (Colaiste Choilm, Ballincollig) 25.62; 3 U Brice (Mount Mercy, Cork) 26.63.

400m: 1 I O’Meara (Mount Mercy, Cork) 66.33.

800m: 1 M O’Neill (MICC, Dunmanway) 2:07.47; 2 S Kearney (Loreto, Fermoy) 2:49.60.

3000m: 1 H Carroll (SMGS, Blarney) 10:44.33.

400m Hurdles: 1 E O’Meara (Mount Mercy, Cork) 85.34; 2 I O’Meara (Mount Mercy, Cork) 85.79.

Long Jump: 1 L Frawley (St Marys, Charleville) 5.42.

Shot Putt (4kg): 1 S Perrott (Colaiste Mhuire, Buttevant) 10.21.

Discus (1kg): 1 S Perrott (Colaiste Mhuire, Buttevant) 26.93.

Javelin (600g): 1 S Perrott (Colaiste Mhuire, Buttevant) 20.85.

Hammer (4kg): N Tuthill (Colaiste na Toirbhirte, Bandon) 59.73; 2 K Kelleher (SMGS, Blarney) 23.03.

Senior Boys

100m (-1.7): 1 J Excel-Ezeonu (Midleton College) 11.25; 2 D Roberts (Bandon GS) 11.55; 3 S Romeo-Nyoni (De La Salle, Macroom) 11.57.

200m (1.0): 1 S Romeo-Nyoni (De La Salle, Macroom) 22.68; 2 D Roberts (Bandon GS) 23:00; 3 S Judd (St Colmans CC, Midleton) 23.65.

400m: 1 A Callanan (St Aidans CC) 53.12; 2 B O’Donoghue (Colaiste Chriost Ri) 54.26; 3 R Falvey (Bandon GS) 56.25.

800m: 1 P Hartnett (Colaiste an Chraoibhin, Fermoy) 2:00.6; 2 C O’Neill (Colaiste Spioraid Naoimh); 3 R Falvey (Bandon GS).

3000m: 1 C McNamee (St Colmans CC, Midleton) 9:27.56; 2 F Desmond (CBC., Cor) 9:34.90; 3 J Spelman (Midleton CBS) 9:55.17.

110m Hurdles (0.1): J Excel-Ezeonu (Midleton College) 14.21; 2 D O’Connor (guest) 14.62; 3 C Murphy (Colaiste Muire, Crosshaven) 17.93.

400m Hurdles: 1 J Greaney (St Brendans, Killarney) 57.56; 2 D McCarthy (Nagle CC) 62.11.

Long Jump: 1 A Turner (Colaiste Chriost Ri) 6.52; 2 J Ivory (Colaiste Mhuire, Buttevant) 6.23; 3 S Griffin (Presentation, Milltown) 6.11.

Shot Putt (6kg): J Bamidele (Nagle CC) 11.59; 2 P O’Ceallaigh (Colaiste an Phiarsaigh, Glanmire) 8.52; 3 P Hartnett (Colaiste an Chraoibhin, Fermoy) 7.56.

Discus (1.75kg): 1 D O’Connor (guest) 37.40; 2 J Bamidele (Nagle CC) 28.27; 3 P Kearney (St Brendans, Killarney) 28.19.

Javelin (800g): 1 D O’Connor (guest) 45.00; 2 J Ivory (Colaiste Mhuire, Buttevant) 42.55.