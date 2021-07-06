Ballinhassig come to the four in second half to beat St Mary's and win the U17 League title

St Mary's 2

Ballinhassig 4

BALLINHASSIG produced a storming second-half comeback against St Mary's to lift the Daly Industrial Supplies U17 League 2 title at Ringmahon Park.

Mary's went in at halftime a goal up courtesy of the hard-working Miksey Lyons.

Ballinhassig turned the game on its head in a five-minute spell in the second half when Adam O’Leary netted twice, and a superb opportunist goal from Nicholas Coughlan.

Mary's pulled a goal back through Luke Dalton to trail 3-2 midway through the second half, however, Diarmuid O’Reagan scored for Ballinhassig in the 89th minute to see his side win out 4-2 in what was a very competitive game.

Hassig manager Stephen Goggin was delighted with his side.

“I thought we played very well today against a very good St Mary's team.

“We never panicked even when we went behind at the end of the first half. I thought the boys showed great character especially in the second half, and to go on to score four superb goals showed our confidence and fitness levels."

Paul O'Mahony, Ballinhassig, heads the ball down in midfield. Picture: Larry Cummins

Both sides started this game very nervously, and there was very little goalmouth action in the opening 15 minutes of the game.

Ballinhassig’s Paul O’Mahony then stung the hands of Mary's keeper Colin Hennessy with a powerful drive after 17 minutes of play.

Five minutes later Mary's came close to breaking the deadlock when Sean Joyce put in a dangerous free, but his effort flew across the face of the Ballinhassig goal.

St Mary's were now enjoying their best spell of the game and were unlucky not to take the lead when Max Corcoran’s powerful 30-yard drive crashed off the crossbar.

One minute before the halftime break Miksey Lyons scored for Mary's when he ran on to a superb ball over the top by Joey Dwyer to finish superbly to the corner of the net.

Ballinhassig started the second half on the front foot, and Mary's got a warning of their intent in the 50th minute when Nicholas Coughlan found a pocket of space outside the box. However, his strike went narrowly wide of the far post.

The game was level 1-1 in the 63rd minute when Adam O’Leary ghosted unmarked at the far post to head home Kayden McCarthy’s free-kick.

One minute later Ballinhassig took the lead 2-1 with a carbon copy of the first goal when again Adam O’Leary headed home at the far post from another McCarthy free.

Diarmuid O'Regan, Ballinhassig under pressure from St Marys defender Aaron Ryan.

A piece of magic from Nicholas Coughlan gave Ballinhassig a 3-1 lead in the 68th minute. Seeing Hennessy in the Mary's goal off his line, he drove his 30-yard free into the roof of the net.

Mary's had a goal back within three minutes when Luke Dalton found space outside the Ballinhassig box, and his strike flew into the corner of the net.

Mary's then threw men forward to try to snatch an equaliser, but were caught on the break in the final minute of the game by the lively Evan Hennessy, he then found Diarmuid O’Reagan to calmly slot home to give his side a 4-2 victory.

ST MARY'S: Colin Hennessy, Shane Conway, Joey Dwyer, Aaron Ryan, Max Corcoran, Luke Dalton, Ted Twomey, Cameron Lynch, Sean Joyce, Adam O’Donovan, Miksey Lyons.

Subs: Paul O’Connor for Twomey (44), Olan Leahy for O’Donovan (54), James Bullman for Lynch (79).

BALLINHASSIG: Jack Murphy, Conor Twomey, Conor Lenehan, Calnan O’Leary, Adam O’Leary, Nicholas Coughlan, Luke Finnerty, Paul O’Mahony, Diarmuid O’Reagan, Marc O’Connor, Kayden McCarthy.

Subs: Evan Hennessy for Finnerty (35), Naoise Whelan for Twomey (79), Killian Kearney for Coughlan (90).

Referee: Pat O’Keeffe.

Assistant referees: Alan O’Connell, PJ Ahern.