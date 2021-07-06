Slievemish Spring bounces back to form to win the Sean Walsh Senior memorial draghunt at Fornaught Donoughmore

SLIEVEMISH SPRING produced another champagne performance to win the Sean Walsh Senior memorial draghunt at Fornaught Donoughmore.

The Clogheen hound who failed to finish his race at Ballineen last week bounced back to form with a solid front running display to cross the tape well ahead of the Barry O’Keeffe Shanakiel harriers trained Captain James.

The Dave and Damien Kidney Southern/Carrigaline Harriers ace Samantha’s Lass ran a season best to snatch third ticket.

The Barry O’Sullivan Shanakiel Harriers duo Mossgrove Daisy and Mossgrove Lazy returned to form to fill fourth and fifth with Northern Daisy of the IHT in sixth.

It was a special day for the winning trainer as he was a lifetime friend of the late Sean Walsh and he couldn’t hide his delight after the draghunt.

“Sean and I were the best of friends and to win his memorial draghunt is very special to me and hopefully the sizeable attendance enjoyed a good day for the sport,” said Damien Wade.

In the Senior Maiden draghunt Northern Belle followed up last week’s win at Ballineen when crossing the tape in first place again just ahead of Trina and Ken Long’s Blue Lad from the Southern/Carrigaline Harriers club.

Mrs. Biggs took third for the IHT trainer Mary Barrett with Butcher Boy, Border Penny and Tiger filling the remaining tickets.

Damien Wade with Slievemish Spring of Clogheen Harriers winner of the Sean Walsh Senior memorial draghunt at Fornaught Donoughmore.

The Puppy draghunt got the meeting off to a good start where the honours went to the Joe and Gary Freyne Clogheen trained Not Now Joy took the honours in impressive style.

In a close finish the winner found the best turn of foot to see off the Christy and Marie Keating trained Maltese from the Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers.

The Thomas and Pa Murray Shanakiel Harriers kennel have been firing on all cylinders this season but this time their ace The Meg had to be content with third ticket.

Speaking after their second win of the season Joe Freyne was thrilled to have witnessed his young hound chalk up her first win of the season.

“We are delighted as a lot of work goes into rearing and setting pups off and there is no better pleasure than to see them winning their first championship win of the season,” said Joe Freyne.

Organising memorial meetings can be difficult and for this meeting many thanks must go Christy Keating, Davy O’Shea, Jason McCarthy and Damien Wade who put three weeks of hard work in to ensure the success of the meeting.

Many thanks also to Jimmy Murray a close friend of Sean Walsh for sponsoring the glassware for the winning hounds.

As per usual without the co-operation of the farming community on a weekly basis draghunting couldn’t operate and the Walsh family are indebted to all landowners in the Fornaught region for helping them again for this memorial meeting.

Results:

Fornaught Senior: 1. Slievemish Spring (Clogheen); 2. Captain James (Shanakiel Harriers); 3. Samantha’s Lass (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 4. Mossgrove Daisy (Shanakiel Harriers); 5. Mossgrove Lazy (Shanakiel Harriers); 6. Northern Daisy (IHT).

Senior Maiden: 1. Northern Belle (IHT); 2. Blue Lad (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 3. Mrs. Biggs (IHT); 4. Butcher Boy (Griffin United); 5. Border Penny (Shanakiel Harriers); 6. Tiger (IHT).

Pups: 1. Not Now Joy (Clogheen); 2. Maltese (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 3. The Meg (Shanakiel Harriers); 4. Run for Fun (Mayfield); 5. Mossgrove Furry (Shanakiel Harriers); 6. White Bullet (IHT).