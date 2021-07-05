Three goals in first half send St Mary's on their way to the Youths league title

St Mary's 4

Mallow 1

St MARY'S captured the Cork Youths League 1A title following a comfortable 4-1 win over Mallow in the final which was played in Knockgriffin Park, Midleton last Sunday afternoon.

An early goal for St Mary's as early as the third minute settled the team and their nerves when a cross from the far side from Colin O’Keeffe was met by Davin Sullivan in the centre who made no mistake from 15 yards for the opener.

Moments later Mallow almost equalised only for Mark Tobin’s effort to be deflected for a corner and another effort which was tipped onto the crossbar by the St Mary's keeper Craig O’Reilly as the game was going from end to end at an early stage.

St Mary's had two efforts which went wide of the posts while Mallow had a chance in the ‘D’ outside the area which went straight into the St Mary's wall and cleared.

After a period of chances from both sides, St Mary's extended their lead in the 25th minute when Colin O’Keeffe turned in the area and slotted the ball home on the far side, and within seven minutes St Mary's went 3-0 up when captain David Dunphy finished off an excellent five pass movement scoring from inside the area.

In the second half, Mallow went further behind in the 44th minute when Sullivan’s shot in the area came off a defender and into the net sending Fitzpatrick the wrong way, but in response Mallow managed to pull one back four minutes later when Mark Tobin’s effort was too strong for Craig O’Reilly and found the back of the St Mary's net despite the keeper getting a touch to the ball.

It appeared that there could be a mini revival from Mallow who forced a number of corners in the second half in an effort to claw back the deficit, but St Mary's held their own, clearing at every opportunity and counter attacking, even forcing Mallow keeper Kevin Fitzpatrick into a couple of excellent saves as time was wearing on, but in the end it was St Mary's who took the honours on a 4-1 score line.

The League 1A trophy was presented by Sean O’Sullivan, Chairman Cork Youths League to St Mary's captain David Dunphy as he celebrated his teams success with his team and large group of supporters.

St Mary's: Craig O’Reilly, Darragh Sheehan, Sean O’Sullivan, Ian O’Callaghan, David Dunphy, Shane Conway, Davin Sullivan, Troy Drummond, Kyle O’Callaghan, Dylan Roche, Colin O’Keeffe, Darragh Byrd, PJ O’Donovan, Cian Hogan, Cian O’Connell, Robert Docherty, Shane O’Regan.

Mallow: Kevin Fitzpatrick, Conor O’Mahony, John Joyce, Aidan O’Mahony, James O’Mullane, David Cooney, Eoin Curtiss, OBrian Oyiawe, Mark Tobin, Mikey Corbett, Senan Long, Dylan McGrath, Aimear Hossain, Freddie Bull, Mohammed Alraii, Ruairi O’Dea.

Referee: Pat Buckley.