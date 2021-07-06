Some positives for Cork but lessons of defeat have to be put to use

Given that they have won the last three All-Ireland senior hurling titles between them, it shouldn’t be seen as a massive surprise that Limerick and Tipperary will contest the Munster final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on July 18.

Both counties were favourites for their semi-finals at the weekend and, while that’s not always a guarantee of success, the bookmakers were proven correct.

It’s the way of the human condition to look back at games with hindsight and look at all of the good things that the winners did and the areas where the losers could and should have done better. Of course, in reality there are key turning points which have a major impact on the outcome and ultimately overshadow the other seemingly important factors.

While it was unlikely beforehand and obviously didn’t pan out that way, it’s not entirely fanciful to say that we could have been looking forward to a Cork v Clare final had a couple of things gone differently.

In broad terms, both games had a penalty and subsequent sin-binning as central to the determination of victory. On Saturday evening, Cork missed their penalty, which would have put them five points ahead, and then allowed Limerick to draw level by the time numerical parity was restored, with the champions blitzing the Rebels for two goals before half-time to move six clear. On Sunday, Tipperary scored their penalty – awarded dubiously – to go ahead and outscored Clare by a further 1-4 to 0-2 during the period where it was 15 v 14.

Make no mistake, though, Tipp were struggling before the award of the penalty and Cork were competing well when Conor Cahalane’s driving run was ended by Peter Casey’s foul. Indeed, had it just been a ‘normal’ free, Patrick Horgan would have tapped over for a three-point lead – as it happened, Cork never led by that much at any stage.

Despite the loss, there were positives for Kieran Kingston’s side and they must be harnessed as they gear up for what they hope will be a lengthy All-Ireland qualifier campaign.

Had you been told before Saturday that Limerick would be limited to 2-22, you’d hope that that might point to a Cork win, but 1-17 doesn’t win a lot of top-class hurling games anymore. Much attention was placed on the fact that Limerick had 20 wides and they might not be as profligate again but Cork had 15 of their own and there were some good opportunities wasted, aside from the penalty.

Given the approach taken in the league, when Cork scored 18 goals, it will have been disappointing to only find the net once, especially as Shane Kingston’s strike – well-engineered from a breaking ball – came so early. In the second half, holding Cork to four- and five-point margins, Limerick ensured that they were not opened up again, even with five players on yellow cards.

The penalty was just one element of a disappointing day for captain Patrick Horgan and he will play better the next day, while the team’s game-management will hopefully have benefited from hard experience, especially during the sin-binning, when Mark Coleman was set free with Niall O’Leary picking up Cian Lynch, only for Lynch to step up after a slow start, levelling with a pair of points and then setting up Darragh O’Donovan’s goal.

That chance emerged from Cork coughing up possession too close to home and the second, scored by Kyle Hayes moments later, was demoralising – having played well, Cork were six behind as the sides retired.

It was hard to shake the sense of the chance having been squandered and, perhaps feeling the pressure of trying to make something happen, Cork committed too many unforced errors in the second half.

Still, they didn’t allow Limerick to canter clear and a number of players emerged with credit. Seán O’Donoghue was very unlucky that O’Donovan’s goal went in off him as otherwise he was excellent while Damien Cahalane did well on Séamus Flanagan. The inclusion of Eoin Cadogan at left half-back might have been a surprise in some quarters but he limited the impact of Tom Morrissey – so impressive in the league game at the Gaelic Grounds – to the extent that he was the first Limerick player brought off.

For a debutant, Ger Millerick put in a fine shift at midfield and Shane Barrett’s two points off the bench were a strong introduction to championship hurling by him. Hopefully, the next time he and Cork play, he will be the owner of an All-Ireland U20 medal.

It goes without saying that, at senior level, much will depend on what kind of draw Cork get in the qualifiers but the most important thing is that the experience of the Limerick game is harnessed well.