Rebel Óg Minor Hurling: O'Neill and Wills fire Ballincollig minors past Midleton

Ballincollig 2-11 Midleton 1-6

BALLINCOLLIG pulled off a stunning victory away to Midleton in the Rebel Óg Premier 1 Minor Hurling Championship, dominating last year's U16 champions throughout.

Cork minors James Dwyer and Tadhg O'Connell were outstanding but the Village's work-rate, intensity and use of the ball saw them win their second game in the group, having beaten Carrigtwohill on Wednesday night.

Only some poor finishing let them down, along with the excellent goalkeeping of Magpies' Zak Smith, and though Michael Finn and Tiarnan Roche battled hard for the hosts, they was no denying the Colling.

It was a display full of conviction and desire, with Darragh O'Shea racing through to tee up Sean O'Neill perfectly for the opening goal and Jamie Wills nailing a penalty early in the second half.

Ballincollig's Sean O'Neill celebrates his goa. Picture: David Keane.

That cancelled out a fortunate first-half goal from Tiarnan Roche when his sideline took a bounce and evaded the grasp of David Hurley in the Ballincollig goal.

It was 1-7 to 1-4 after 30 minutes of play, which didn't fully reflect the visitors' dominance, as Ronan Power, Pete Kelly and Conor Dalton were heavily involved in the middle third.

After half-time, Ballincollig showed huge desire to push on again, helped by the penalty which clinically dispatched to the net by Wills.

Midleton kept searching for a way through, but they were kept out by Trojan tackling from the Ballincollig defence, where Brian Dore, Ryan O'Neill and Luke Harris gave nothing away.

Tadhg O’Connell got a cracking point from out wide, and his direct running was able to relieve pressure at vital times, while Wills kept the scoreboard ticking from placed balls.

Ballincollig's Tadhg O'Connell is surrounded by Midleton defenders Tadhg O'Leary Hayes, David Cremin and Brian O'Connell. Picture: David Keane.

O’Shea caused headaches for Midleton with his quick running and he chipped in with a vital point coming down the stretch.

Finn did his best for the Magpies and they've a chance to reboot when the games begin again in August after the break for inter-county minor, as they've two matches left against Carrigtwohill and the Glen, who won their opener on Sunday.

Ballincollig were reduced to 14 when Eoin Dywer being given his marching orders, much to the disgust of the Collig mentors, but they didn't loose their nerves in the closing stages.

Midleton were hunting goals at that juncture, which they never looked like getting.

Midleton's Michael Finn shoots under pressure from Ballincollig's Ronan Power. Picture: David Keane.

Scorers for Ballincollig: J Wills 1-6 (1-0 pen, 0-5 f), S O’Neill 1-1, D O’Shea 0-2, C Dalton, T O’Connell 0-1 each.

Midleton: M Finn 0-6 (0-5 f), T Roche 1-0.

BALLINCOLLIG: D Hurley; L Harris, R O’Neill, B Dore; C Buckley, J Dwyer, P Kelly; R Power, C Dalton; T Morgan, T O'Connell, J Wills; E Dwyer, D O'Shea, S O’Neill.

Sub: O Buckley for Morgan (29).

MIDLETON: Z Smith; D Scanlon, B O’Connell, C Beausang; T O’Leary-Hayes, D Cremin, A Moloney; C Lambe, T Roche; S O’Connor, M Finn, R Lester; D Fitzgerald, E Higgins, E McGrath.

Subs: N Lang for E Higgins (h-t), A Howard for Lambe (38), D Higgins for Moloney (58).

Referee: Ciaran O’Regan (Ballyhea).