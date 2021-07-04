Rebel Óg Minor Hurling: Ross O'Sullivan in lethal form as Piarsaigh beat Rockies

Na Piarsaigh 3-18 Blackrock 3-11

A CLASSIC Premier Minor Hurling Championship clash saw Na Piarsaigh defeat Blackrock with a late flurry of scores to end a titanic battle.

There were many stars on both sides, but the performance of Na Piarsaigh’s Ross O’Sullivan deserves a special mention as he accumulated 2-11 of his side’s tally.

The Rockies have now lost two games in the group, while the Barrs have two victories. Bride and Na Piarsaigh have a win apiece so will vie for a semi-final spot when the final round of games take place in August.

In a do-or-die game for each side, both teams began at a frantic pace with Na Piarsaigh’s Ross O’Sullivan and John O’Sullivan exchanging points in the opening three minutes.

Na Piarsaigh's Padraig Hosford and Ross O'Sullivan and Blackrock's Ryan Sweeney going high for the ball in the Cork P1MHC at Na Piarsaigh. Picture: Denis Minihane.

The shooting from both sides was a little wayward, but the hurling was crisp and the Farranree side edged ahead with points from Michael Sheehan and O’Sullivan.

The Rockies were unfazed and continued to win the majority of dirty ball and consecutive long-range points tied the game in the 14th minute just before the water-break.

O’Sullivan missed two scoreable frees for Na Piarsaigh, but he got his confidence back when striking over a classy point on the restart.

Na Piarsaigh were now in ascendancy and they increased their lead to three, but some poor defending in the 23rd minute allowed the Rockies full-forward Mikey O’Connell guide a tame shot to the empty net.

Na Piarsaigh responded in style and O’Sullivan showed a lovely touch when billowing the back of the net five minutes from the interval.

In added time, a terrific run by O’Sullivan saw him fire a pinpoint pass to Sheehan and despite hitting a terrific shot, the Rockies goalkeeper Eoin Coughlan produced a stunning save.

Leading 1-7 to 1-5 at the break, the northside club were the happier of the two sides as they now had a stiff breeze behind them for the second half.

Sheehan once again showed his class on the restart with a riveting run and shot that was once again superbly by Coughlan.

Although Na Piarsaigh were dominating the white flags, the Rockies were dominating the colour green and consecutive goals from substitute Oliver McAdoo and O’Connell put them back in pole position.

In fairness to both sides, they responded in style, but the striking of O’Sullivan helped Na Piarsaigh command a one-point lead in the 43rd minute.

Piarsaigh’s coaching staff made a few alterations in defence following their disastrous start to the second half.

When the game hung in the balance, the winning of the tie was their ability to hold Blackrock scoreless for 15 minutes.

Another Na Piarsaigh sweeping move saw the ball fall into the path of Scott Kelleher who showed no mercy to the Blackrock with a thunderous strike to the back of the net.

During the Rockies’ drought O’Sullivan showed sheer class with three unanswered points as Na Piarsaigh now had their tails up much to the delight of their small band of supporters.

In the closing minutes, O’Sullivan completed a great day at the office when he got behind the Rockies defence to round the keeper and place his shot to the corner of the net.

The appointment of Seán Óg Ó hAilpín as coach to both the Piarsaigh minor hurling and football teams was a wise one and his influence was evident as the fitness of his players when the game hung in the balance proved crucial in their win.

Referee Cathal McAllister should be commended for his handling of this cracking game and Na Piarsaigh may yet have a say in the destiny of this championship.

Scorers for Na Piarsaigh: R O’Sullivan 2-11 (0-3 f, 0-1 65), S Kelleher 1-0, M Sheehan 0-4, S P Cooke 0-2, L O’Driscoll 0-1.

Blackrock: M O’Connell 2-1 R Sweeney 0-6 f, O McAdoo 1-1, J O’Sullivan, R Sweeney, F Leahy 0-1 each.

NA PIARSAIGH: C Higgins; E Fitzgerald, R Cotter, D McNally; A Burke, J Scanlon, P Lehane; P Hosford, L Sheehan; C Bowen, R O’Sullivan, S Kelleher; M Sheehan, L O’Driscoll, S P Cooke.

Sub: R Lyons for D McNally (inj 17)

BLACKROCK: E Coughlan; J O’Brien, S Healy, R Cashman; M O’Connell, C Coakley, C McCaffery; R Sweeney, L O’Sullivan; J O’Sullivan, R O’Shaughnessy, D Browne; F Leahy, M O’Connell, L O’Herlihy.

Subs: V Ryan for M O’Connell (35), O’McAdoo for J O’Sullivan (35).

Referee: Cathal McAllister (Aghada).