Rebel Óg Minor Hurling: O’Leary out on his Eoin as Glen pip Carrigtwohill

Glen Rovers 1-20 Carrigtwohill 1-19

GLEN ROVERS just edged out hosts Carrigtwohill after another entertaining hurling in the Rebel Óg Premier 1 Minor Championship.

A 14-point haul by Cork minor Eoin Leary was the striking statistic from this lively encounter, which sees the Glen off to a winning start.

They have yet to play Midleton and Ballincollig in the group, while Carrig lost to the Collig earlier this week, who have now won two from two.

Apart from the winners enjoying a purple patch after the first water break, which saw them stretch into a 0-11 to 0-6 lead with four minutes remaining in the half, there was never too much daylight between two determined teams.

A cracking individual goal by Carrigtwohill’s Joel Joseph after 27 minutes tightened the margin, to set the template for a very even second half after the teams retired with Glen ahead by 0-12 to 1-7.

The home side settled the better in the game’s opening exchanges.

Despite Eoin O’Leary firing his team ahead, Carrigtwohill responded to lead by 0-4 to 0-1 by the 10th minute. Mark O’Connor posted three of these opening points with the impressive Patrick Walsh adding the fourth after fine approach play by Daniel Murnane and Sean Brennan.

Glen Rovers' Ciaran Maguire is challenged by Carrigtwohill's Sean Aherne and David Murnane. Picture: Howard Crowdy

However, as the water break approached, Glen got more joy around the middle third and eventually raised white flags through Cork minor O’Leary (2) and lively corner-forward Stephen Lynam, to level the game.

O’Leary and Lynam continued to have an influence early in the second quarter, with the latter getting the pick of the scores. Ciaran Maguire and Rhys Dunne also chipped in with points as the city side led 0-10 to 0-5 on 25 minutes.

O’Leary and Sean Brennan then traded points before that superb goal by Joseph lifted Carrigtwohill’s spirits and tightened the margin to just two points on the short whistle.

The gap was the same by the three-quarter way stage with the Glen keeping their noses in front by 1-15 to 1-13, the big score in this period arriving courtesy of the aforementioned Stephen Lynam.

He outfoxed the Carrig rearguard, breaking on to a through ball, before beating the advancing goalkeeper and crashing the sliotar to the empty net.

Ace free takers OConnor and O’Leary scored from placed balls and play in the closing sequences of this tight contest but despite quality points from the stick of Killian Barry and sub

Matthew Barrett, Carrigtwohill could not regain parity.John Kirwan and Sean Cronin were among those to defend stoutly in the Glen backline as they held on for a very slender but very important victory.

Adam Rooney of Carrigtwohill reaches out to catch the sliothar ahead of Glen Rovers' Charlie Hurley. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Scorers for Glen Rovers: E O’Leary 0-14 (0-7 frees) S Lynam 1-3, R Dunne 0-2, C Maguire 0-1.

Carrigtwohill: Mark O Connor 0-9 (0-7 frees) P Walsh 0-4, J Jospeh 1-0, K Barry 0-2, S Brennan, Z Duggan, M Barrett and A Rooney 0-1 each,

GLEN ROVERS: B Heffernan, J Kirwan, E Varian, D Wall, F O’Driscoll, S Cronin, Z Lynch, R Moroney, C Egan, C Hurley, E O’Leary, R Dunne, C Maguire, C Walsh, S Lynam.

Subs: C Ismail for C Hurley and C McCarthy for C Egan (both 46)

CARRIGTWOHILL: F Kidney, D Covaci, N Coughlan, O O’Driscoll, S Ahern, C O’Riordan, D Murnane, A Rooney, J Tynan, K Barry, S Brennan, J Joseph, M O’Connor, O Lynch, P Walsh.

Subs: Z Duggan for D Covaci (ht) M Barrett for O Lynch (43).

Referee: Shane Hodgins (Erin’s Own).