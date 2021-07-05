John Horgan: Hope is not lost for the Cork hurlers this summer

WHEN a team loses a major championship game by eight points there is always a tendency to be fairly critical.

Limerick hit Cork for 2-22 to 1-17 in Thurles on Saturday night and they deserved their victory.

For Cork to have taken down the All-Ireland champions they needed most things to go right and for the vast majority of the team to play at the very top end of their game. That did not happen but you could say something similar about Limerick.

A few of their marquee names had been withdrawn before the finish and were not as influential as they have been. But they are not the Munster and All-Ireland champions for nothing and they always had the capacity to hold Cork at bay and their second-half advantage never went under four points.

Cork gave this contest a decent shot, they gave Limerick a lot more to think about than they had done in the league meeting between the teams but the key moments belonged to the men in the green jerseys.

Obviously, the penalty miss by Patrick Horgan, denied by a fine stop by Nicky Quaid was one of those key moments.

The conversion of a penalty always gives a team that extra bit of energy and lifts the support but those one-on-one shots in any code are never easy and we've seen plenty of them missed at the Euros in recent weeks.

However, the game’s defining moments arrived in the dying embers of the first half with Limerick belting in a brace of goals, turning a draw into a six-point gap at the break. Limerick went off the field with a right spring in their step, Cork's heads had been lowered by those two crucial scores.

A six-point advantage became seven on the resumption and while Cork brought it back to four a few times, four unanswered points from the Treaty sealed the win.

Cork were in desperate need of a second goal in the second half, all the more so when Limerick were hitting wide after wide. If that had come to pass it might really have set the cat among the pigeons.

There were plenty of positives from a Cork perspective with Eoin Cadogan justifying his return to the defence. Sean O’Donoghue was teak-tough throughout whilst young Ger Millerick from Fr O’Neill’s on his first championship start, had every reason to be pleased with how things went for him.

Conor Boylan of Limerick is closed down by Ger Millerick of Cork. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

He will be in from the start in the opening game of the qualifiers as will Jack O’Connor who delivered three fine points. Darragh Fitzgibbon secured a similar return and substitute Shane Barrett put up a strong case to be in from the start the next day with an excellent pair of points.

Shane Kingston’s goal was well executed too after some fine approach play, particularly from Niall O’Leary.

So, without ever reaching those heights that they are capable of, Limerick are on the march again. That’s the sign of a very good team.

The difficulty in negotiating the qualifying route was laid down in no uncertain terms when Galway were beaten, deservedly so, by Dublin earlier in the afternoon. Galway are now embarking on a similar route to Cork as are Wexford and Waterford and the inclusion of those counties illustrates further that taking the direct route is always the best one.

The shooting from both sides last Saturday night was very poor at times, particularly from Limerick with 20 wides. Cork’s wide count was well into double figures too and coming out of the ground the point was made that maybe the yellow ball had something to do with that.

It was an interesting observation and maybe one that is not that far off the mark.

The presence of a crowd in Thurles certainly enhanced the occasion and whilst it was only 2,400, both sets of supporters made it feel like it was a lot more. It was still strange though to be getting into the car in the aftermath of a major championship hurling game and being on the motorway 10 minutes later.

Of course, it’s all about the end result and few could argue about that.

When you open the door for a team like Limerick and concede two goals at such a crucial time in the game, the way back is going to be a lot more difficult.

The half-time scoreline did not reflect Cork’s first-half contribution but those goals turned out to be killer blows.

Cork’s Summer is not done yet but the road ahead could be very hazardous.

The spotlight now switches to the U20s and their big date with Dublin. A win there would be a fine fillip as it was for the Dublin seniors in the aftermath of their team winning the Leinster U20 title.