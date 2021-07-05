Injuries cast a shadow over Cork footballers ahead of Limerick tie

THE Cork footballers might be clear favourites to beat Limerick in the Munster Senior Football championship semi-final at the Gaelic Grounds on Saturday evening, but it certainly won't be the cakewalk many are expecting either.

Right now the bookies are of the opinion that Cork are an eight points better team than Limerick, and they could well be right, but long-suffering Cork supporters will be slow to be emptying their piggy banks to heavily back Ronan McCarthy’s side.

There are certainly reasons for being optimistic about Cork’s upcoming championship campaign, but conversely, there are plenty reasons to be apprehensive too.

Cork’s lengthy injury lists is probably the biggest negative, with a third of the team that beat Kerry in last year’s provincial semi-final being marked absent at present, while other important players who did not feature that night, such as Cathail O’Mahony and Ciaran Sheehan, are also gone.

Those two would have played a huge part in Cork’s campaign, and it is difficult to see how Cork can prevail without them and the likes of Sean Powter and Killian O’Hanlon.

Douglas' Powter showed the country last year just how important he is to Cork. Man of the Match against Kerry, he ended up missing the Munster Final, where the Rebels struggled in his absence, ultimately losing to Tipperary.

O’Hanlon is also a huge absentee, as he and captain Ian Maguire had established a formidable midfield partnership in recent campaigns. In this year’s league campaign Cork have often struggled to win contestable kick-outs, at both ends, so it is going to be a big worry as to whether Cork can secure enough primary possession around the middle of the park. It is certainly an area that Limerick will be looking to target on Saturday evening.

IN FORM

Limerick scored 4-18 in their recent facile win over Waterford in the Munster quarter-final, with them only conceding 0-12 in the triumph. They had a 17 point scoring average in their recent league campaign in Division 3, where they faced Tipperary, Offaly, Wicklow and Derry, so they have been registering decent scores all season, and as Cork do not exactly have a water tight defence Billy Lee’s side will expect to put up a decent score.

Limerick do not seem overly reliable on any attacker in particular, with the Bourke brothers, Hugh and Robbie, and Danny Neville, Cian Sheehan and Cillian Fahy all capable of notching scores, and given that Cork have shipped 2-12 against Kildare, 1-18 against Clare and 0-25 against Westmeath in this year’s league, you would not be too surprised to see Limerick trouble the Cork rearguard.

Even shorn attacking talent like Cathail O’Mahony and Sheehan, you would still expect in-form players like Brian Hurley, Luke Connolly, Dan Dineen and John O’Rourke to have too much firepower for Limerick, although do not be surprised if a Limerick side, that are chasing only their second championship win over Cork in 56 years, make it extremely awkward for Ronan McCarthy’s side on Saturday evening.