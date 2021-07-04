John Mullane: I think Cork hurlers will have a big say this summer yet

TWO late first-half goals were pivotal to Limerick’s Munster SHC victory over Cork according to John Mullane and Shane McGrath at Semple Stadium on Saturday evening.

Limerick outscored their opponents six points to four in the final quarter of a Munster championship battle in which Cork failed to recover from a disastrous end to the opening half. Despite defending well throughout, a penalty miss coupled with the concession of two goals handed Cork an interval deficit they couldn’t reduce.

“Kilkenny and Wexford scored 78 points between them so it is a lot to ask Cork and Limerick to follow that but they have never let us down before,” former Tipperary star Shane McGrath opined in the RTÉ Radio1 studios prior to throw-in.

“The Munster Hurling championship trophy has never had a name. Now it is called the Mick Mackey Cup so Limerick would love to bring it back home to Ahane. That will obviously be an extra incentive for them as well as getting to another Munster Final.

“The way Cork are getting goals, I’d give them a sneaky chance. Limerick though, you are looking at them first day out with everyone fresh. All their big guns are out on the pitch ready for battle.

“This game has a lot to live up to following that absolute blockbuster of a Leinster final in Croke Park,” agreed an already over-excited former Waterford corner-forward John Mullane on commentary only a few minutes in.

That excitement was still present at the short whistle where a couple of Limerick goals handed the All-Ireland champions a 2-10 to 1-7 interval lead. A missed Patrick Horgan penalty coupled with the Rebels’ inability to capitalise on Peter Casey’s sin-binning gave both managers plenty to ponder heading into the second period.

“For me, 24 minutes gone, Peter Casey gets sin-binned and Cork are already 1-5 to 0-6. If Patrick Horgan nails that penalty they go up five points,” McGrath noted.

“Nicky Quaid makes the save, and it was a brilliant save, low to his bottom left, the side he would favour.

The way Limerick kicked on after that was the sign of champions. They were phenomenal after that penalty miss.

"Cork went in down 2-10 to 1-7 when potentially they could have been five or six points up. Cork also gave away 10 frees and Aaron Gillane converted five of them.”

FLAT

The second half saw Limerick keep a resurgent Cork at bay and ensure their safe passage to the Munster final following a 2-22 to 1-17 victory. A potentially trickier pathway through the All-Ireland qualifiers that includes the likes of including Waterford, Wexford and Galway awaits Cork.

Despite the defeat, RTÉ’s hurling pundits believe Kieran Kingston’s side are still very much alive in this year’s All-Ireland championship.

“Cork will have plenty of regrets when they go back and do their video analysis of this game,” John Mullane stated.

“They had scoring opportunities including a penalty miss. They just didn’t make enough of their numerical advantage when Peter Casey was off. Limerick were the ones how kicked on in that period and kept Cork at arm's length.

Limerick's Dan Morrissey and Patrick Horgan of Cork under the dropping ball. Picture: INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan

“I think this Cork team will have a big say yet. If this Cork team gets into Croke Park, they have the legs and they have the speed. I was extremely impressed with them today. They scored 1-17 and the final score wasn’t a true reflection of the Cork effort. I thought Cork, for large parts of that game, gave everything and their supporters can be very, very proud of that Cork performance.

“Patrick Horgan was a bit unlucky on the day. I wouldn’t knock him as he is a class act. He probably had one of those below-par days though. If he had had his shooting boots on from placed ball, who knows what the result could have been.”

“I do think Cork will have better days but that is one hell of a qualifier draw now I can tell you,” Shane McGrath concluded.

“Wexford, Galway, Waterford, Cork, Tipperary or Clare plus the winners of Antrim and Laois as well. If Cork get a nice draw and by that I mean a favourable venue and, with due respect, and Antrim or a Laois, they will look to build up their confidence once again.

“Cork can take a lot of confidence from that performance. It will be a tough run for whoever comes out of the qualifiers and into an All-Ireland quarter-final.”